OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/15/25  

What is MAGA?

Michael Roberts
PART I of III Part Series on the Make America Great Again phenomenon

There is, in my opinion, some confusion about the new political phenomenon called MAGA. While the organization is relatively recent, exactly what it is and what drives it, remains a matter of personal understanding or misunderstanding - driven by echo chambers on both the Left and Right of 21st century American politics. So, a Master Sun Tzu stated in the Art of War if you need to win in battle, you must know yourself and your enemy. I have therefore done a deep dive to understand MAGA, and to explain and expose all of its facets so that ordinary people will understand the organization and how to beat back its most odious behaviors.

First, MAGA, an acronym for "Make America Great Again," is far more than a political slogan. It is a multifaceted and potent populist movement that originated within the old, traditional Republican Party but has since evolved, and morphed, to represent a distinct political force centered around the persona, policies, and worldview of President Donald J. Trump.

Initially the campaign slogan for Trump's 2016 presidential run, MAGA has transcended its electoral origins to become a cultural and ideological identifier for a significant portion of the American electorate today. At its core, it symbolizes a rejection of established political normsoften referred to by its adherents as "the swamp" or "the deep state"and advocates for a nationalist, conservative, and America-first agenda. Still, the curious thing is that while MAGA adherents are mostly and in the majority a combination of working-class Americans, it is led by a man who is a member of the ultra-rich American elites with very little in common with its cult like followers.

Structure of the MAGA Movement

Unlike a traditional political party with a formal hierarchy, the MAGA movement is a decentralized network, often described as a "leaderless movement" with a very clear leader. Its structure is fluid and can be broken down into several key components:

I. The Figurehead - Donald J. Trump: Trump is the undisputed center of gravity for the movement. His directives, endorsements, and public statements act as the primary unifying force. His rallies are less political events and more like movement gatherings, serving to energize the base and set the agenda.

II. The Voter Base: The core of MAGA is its coalition of voters. Demographically, it is predominantly white, working-class, and non-urban, but it has made significant inroads with sections of the Latino and Black voters, particularly working-class men. This base is characterized by high levels of distrust towards mainstream institutions, including the media ("fake news"), federal agencies (especially the FBI and DOJ), and establishment figures in both parties.

III. The Media Ecosystem: MAGA is sustained by a powerful alternative media structure that operates alongside and often in opposition to mainstream outlets. This includes:

Pro-Trump Media Personalities: Influential figures like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Charlie Kirk (deceased) who amplify and often refine MAGA talking points.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
