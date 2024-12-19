 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 12/19/24

What is Christmas Without Human Kindness?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)

Bob Passi
Old Ebenezer Scrooge at Disney's A Christmas Carol Train Tour
Old Ebenezer Scrooge at Disney's A Christmas Carol Train Tour
(Image by Castles, Capes & Clones from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Christmas

Christmas-- the Mass of Christ-- celebrates the best of humanity: kindness, acceptance, and love. Rooted in Christian Europe, these beliefs were transported to the Americas through European conquests.

Despite mixed outcomes in both the Americas and Europe, Christianity remains central to the foundations of our society.

This Christmas, these foundations are being sorely tested.

Daily, we confront the realities of war and death, which are not new. However, current events starkly contrast Christian ideals, making reconciliation difficult to fathom.

The Middle East

Now, we are witnessing one nation in the Middle East, unleashed without restraint; to destroy any it deems enemies. This occurs with the full support of the world's richest and most powerful nation. Historically, this destruction began with the dispossession of indigenous people, followed by their confinement to a walled ghetto, and now, even cutting off all means of sustenance. And all of this is happening while refusing to allow anyone to help as we see those people being systematically killed. Yet, we are prohibited from labeling it genocide.

Meanwhile, the rest of the world watches helplessly, fearing the wrath of the U.S. The result is the emasculation of the United Nations and any NGOs who would dare to help.

Western Civilization Exposed

We witness the civilizing narrative of Western civilization reduced to mockery. Meanwhile the very ideals that made the US, with its democratic promise, are now being destroyed before our eyes, including the image of this nation as a beacon of hope and promise for all peoples of the world.

Presidential Abuse of Power

Our democratically elected president has deviated from these ideals, choosing to act in our name and utilizing our taxes to pursue a path that is un-American, undemocratic, and un-Christian. It appears that this president is a fervent believer in Israel's right to expropriate all of Palestine, willing to sacrifice all for such violent Israeli projects. In his zeal for this Israeli project, he has risked our international reputation by providing massive funding, while disregarding growing public concern. Rather than end such support of Netanyahu, he was even willing to risk losing an election to an avowed autocrat by not only dismissing a large part of the Muslim vote in the US, but also by leaving no room for any who would disagree with his position on Gaza.

This approach resulted in Trump becoming our next president, seemingly prepared to continue supporting Netanyahu's Middle East initiatives.

Our president continues to insist on speaking in our name to defend such inhuman, un-American and undemocratic abuses. He is even apparently willing to do away with freedom of speech for any who would speak against his choice of direction.

Results

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future.
 

Related Topic(s): Christmas; Human Beings; Human Rights; Humanitarian; Humanitarian Aid; Humanitarian Crisis; Humanitarian Intervention; Kindness; Perspective
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Bob Passi

Is there any way to reconcile Christmas with what is the genocide in Gaza?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 19, 2024 at 9:58:37 AM

