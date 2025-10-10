 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds      

What has Trump accomplished with his media dominance? Will it end?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Robert Weiner
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

By Robert Weiner and Ingrid Lang

The short answer is that Donald Trump has always thrived on attention, and he continues to dominate it. A 2017 report from Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein Center found that Trump consumed 41 percent of all news coverage in his first 100 days, three times more than previous presidents. That pattern hasn't faded. A 2025 Media Research Center study of NBC, ABC, and CBS evening newscasts found Trump received 1,716 minutes of airtime between January 20 and April 9. President Biden received 726 minutes during the same period in 2021. Trump's grip on the media remains unmatched. But to what end? The media dominance has distracted from accountability, framed political violence on Trump-Vance MAGA's term, and allowed policy decisions to unfold in the shadows. Events raise the question of whether Trump's media dominance is threatening free speech itself. It might be pushing the United States closer to where free speech becomes conditional and power dictates what voices are heard.

Trump's entire political career has been built on omnipresence. Steve Bannon described the approach in 2018, saying that The real opposition is the media. And the way to deal with them is to flood the zone. By overwhelming journalists with a constant stream of statements, scandals, and provocations, Trump ensures that no single controversy sticks. New York University professor and media critic Jay Rosen has argued that the press has allowed Trump to become the center of gravity, the sun around which the media universe orbits. When he speaks, he dominates. When he is silent, the vacuum is filled with speculation.

At Kirk's memorial service, Trump turned what could have been a tribute into a campaign-style speech. He lashed out at Democrats, saying, he differed with Kirk, who urged conversation and discussion. At the solemn ceremony Trump said, "I differ with Charlie:I hate my opponent, and I don't want the best for them.Trump used the stage to push a partisan message and frame Kirk's death in terms that suited his politics.

Another chilling illustration of what Trump's media dominance can enable came with the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!by ABC. The network pulled the show after Kimmel criticized conservatives' reaction to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. For nearly a week, he was off the air. Free speech activists and actors pushed for Disney's to make ABC bring him back. This incident occurred during Trump's U.K. state visit. Trump praised George Orwell for his themes of magnifying state control while blocking free speech. Critics suggest that applauding Orwell in that context is itself Orwellian, a term used to describe government overreach, censorship, and the erosion of free speech. This might be signaling support for a narrative where free speechis conditional, and where political power canreshape what broadcasters areallowed to say.

The same dynamic applies to policy. An example of Trump's media dominance is his recent move to gut cancer research funding. In his proposed budget for the next fiscal year, Trump has called for more than a 37% cut to the National Cancer Institute. This decision threatens to dismantle a scientific system that took 50 years to build and has saved millions of lives. As Rachel Maddow emphasized on her show September 15th, America's 80-year run as the world leader in biomedical research and its 50-year leadership in cancer research is being dismantled before our eyes. She pointed out that in the mid-1970s, the nation's five-year cancer survival rate was just 49%. Today, it is 68%, thanks to decades of investment in research. Who is for cancer? Maddow asked, underlining the absurdity of narrowing the funding. Yet despite these life-or-death stakes, this policy decision did not receive a lot of attention.

With Trump's media dominance, he is not only flooding the zone with noise, he is allowing major policy choices to unfold in the shadows.Trump's media dominance is reshaping the rules of both politics and journalism. So, what can be done? Journalists must resist treating his every word as the main event. Coverage must shift from amplifying Trump's dominance to exposing its consequences. That means prioritizing policy over provocation, context over outrage, and public interest over spectacle. Trump has hacked the media system. The only way out is for the press to rewrite the code.

On June 14, demonstrators nationwide held No Kings Day protests against Trump's policies and actions during his second presidency. Alongside the ongoing government shutdown, this could mark a turning point. Recent polls show Trump's approval rating for handling the shutdown down by 20 points. It is clear that Americans want health care protected - a message Trump is losing. The only way that his dominance will be erased is when he starts losing. Another national No Kings protest is already scheduled for October 18.

Robert Weiner is a former White House spokesman in both the Clinton & Bush administrations, as well as former Public Affairs Director underDrugCzar/4-Star General McCaffrey, former spokesman for the House Narcotics Committee under Chairman Charles Rangel, Chief of Staff of the House Aging Committee under Claud Pepper,legislative assistant to then-Cong Ed Koch, spokesman for the House Government Operations and Oversight Committee under John Conyers, and a political aide to Ted Kennedy in his Senate and Presidentialruns. Since leaving the White House, he created and currentlydirects an op-ed grouprecruiting young journalists as co-writers 1,000+ published to date including with the Globe -- he won the National Press Club Presidents Award for the program:www.weinerpublic.com/opeds

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Media; Media Attacks; Media Bias; Media-News; Media-news; Trump Against Democracy, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

To Beat China, Russia, India, and Japan in New Space Race, We Need Political Will to Get Back Where We Were 50 Years Ago

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend