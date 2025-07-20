 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 7/20/25

Martha & Mary: What Will You Regret When You Die?

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   1 comment
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Mike Rivage-Seul
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mike Rivage-Seul
Become a Fan
  (55 fans)

Johannes Vermeer's Christ in the House of Martha and Mary (ca. 1654--1656) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Johannes Vermeer's Christ in the House of Martha and Mary (ca. 1654--1656) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
(Image by Free Public Domain Illustrations by rawpixel from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Readings for 16th Sunday in Ordinary Time: Genesis 18:1-10a; Psalm 15: 2-5; Colossians 1:24-28; Luke 10: 38-42

Facing the Final Question

What will you regret most when you're dying?

Chances are, like most people, it won't be that you didn't work hard enough. Instead, you'll wish you'd spent more time with your loved ones-- more dinners with friends, more laughter, more life.

"Every male patient I nursed said the same thing: they missed their children's youth and their partner's companionship."
-- Hospice Nurse

Women often expressed the same sorrow, though many-- especially from older generations-- hadn't been the household breadwinners. Still, the verdict was nearly universal: we've built lives around the treadmill of work, and at the end, that's what we mourn.

A Culture Addicted to Work

Let's be honest: our culture worships overwork.

Especially in the United States, where the average worker puts in three more hours per week than their European counterparts. That's nearly a month more labor every year.

And when it comes to vacation time? The average American takes less than six weeks off per year. The French take nearly twelve. Swedes? Over sixteen.

Into this burnout culture comes today's Gospel reading from Luke-- a bracing call to step back and reconsider our priorities. A reminder that Jesus, too, challenged the grind.

Jesus, the Counter-Cultural Radical

We often forget just how radical Jesus was.

Deepak Chopra, in The Third Jesus, reminds us that Christ actually instructed his followers not to worry about money, food, or the future.

"Do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear."
-- Jesus (Matthew 6:25)

And today's Responsorial Psalm adds more layers. The "Just Person" is praised for refusing to lie, slander, or take bribes. That all sounds virtuous-- nothing shocking there.

But then comes the line:

"They lend not money at usury."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Mike Rivage-Seul Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. His undergraduate degree in philosophy was received from St. Columban's Major Seminary in Milton Massachusetts and awarded through D.C.'s Catholic University. He (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Sunday, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis to Women: The Next Pope Should Be One of You!

The Case for and Intimate Relationship between Jesus and Mary Magdalene

"Cloud Atlas": A Film for the Ages (But perhaps not for ours)

Muhammad as Liberationist Prophet (Pt. 2 of 4 on Islam as Liberation Theology)

What You Don't Know About Cuba Tells You About YOUR Future

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis' New Song -- Seven Things You May Have Missed in 'The Joy of the Gospel'

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 55 fans, 443 articles, 1852 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

For the first time, I wrote this piece with the help of AI. I (1) wrote the homily, (2) plugged it into ChatGPT, (3) and this is what came out -- WAY BETTER, I think, than my original effort. Is writing passe'? BTW, the message is important too.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 20, 2025 at 10:25:47 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend