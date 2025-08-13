What Phillip Levine taught me by example: what to do and what not to do

In an interview with Tad Prozewicz (in 1981), Phillip Levine, at 53, sounds like an old man. When Tad asks Are you surprised how much your work has changed? He says, No, I don't think it has changed as much as I have. Now I really like Phillip Levine (he died in 2015), I like his values and I like his poetry. I have tried to write like him on occasion, and it has helped me write better. There is a lot of the world in his work and a lot of his world, a lot of the middle world. But, judging from the impatience and intolerance and meanness that comes out in these interview (the book is Don't Ask, one in a series, Poets on Poetry), I think, well, he was angry at being disturbed. He didn't think that agreeing to interview was a good use of his time, but, sort of his duty as a famous poet, I think he was kind of tired of everything, but, having lived through the 80s myself, with the arms race picking up steam and the likes of Reagan weaponing capitalism, and tolling the death knell of everything the country might have learned from the sixties, I understand at least some of where Levine was coming from when he was doing that interview. Facing the prospect of growing old and the possibility of losing his relevancy while sensing that, should he wish to keep being relevant there was going to be plenty of work for him coming up, as the United States was on the verge of proclaiming itself omnipotent leader of the free market and watchdog of the world.

Age is relative. I think I felt older in my 40s than I do now in my 70s. I was tired and in a bad place in my life. And I think that people who are agents of change, that is actors and not acted upon, are meant to shine in certain decades more than others. And I am referring to the decades of their lives (20s,30s,40s,50s etc), and the decades that their culture passes though, (the 1950s, 60s, 70s, 80s etc.)

I think I was meant to shine in the 1960s and early 70s and also the 80s but not so much in the 90s, all the way to 2015. I could say that in 2015 I got my sh*t together as a poet and writer and spiritually. I started to figure some things out and grow into myself. I evolved quickly because I had been dormant for decades! James Hillman would say my acorn sprouted around the timeI turned 60. The seed metaphor is apt. I was carrying around a seed of who I was; it just needed to conditions for its sprouting to be right, and that called for a few synchronicities to happen. . .for life to meet me halfway, to reach for me at the same time that I reached for life.

As a poet, it was right around 2015 that invented my sand-blasted poems which are comprised of fragments of sentences lifted randomly from books in my library. Here is the process: Once I have a list of about 100 fragments, randomly selected from a dozen books, I shrink the font so I cant read them and I shuffle them until the order of the list has been completely rearranged. Then I divide the list into stanzas and read what I have. The only way I alter the order is by singling out a few fragments that resonate for me, and those serve as refrains. That is a sand-blasted poem. I have created over twenty of these and have decided to publish a collection of them soon. Originally I attached a soundtrack to each one, but I dont do that anymore. I just let them stand on their own, but I do recommend that the reader plug in their own ambient sound-track as an accompaniment. It provides some continuity and atmospherics.

The reason I am bringing my sand-blasted poems up is, yes, they came from me, but not from my ego. The principle that explains how these were written is the acausal principle of synchronicity. Synchronicities constellate around the energy field of archetypes. Archetypes are not intra-psychic, they are also outside of us, so when an archetype is activated, by an inner or outer event, it engages us on multiple levels, both subjectively and objectively.

By composing sand-blasted poems, I was able to avoid what happened to Levine (at 53) which he describes in terms of his writing not keeping up with his changes. Our poetry

should

go ahead of us, a little or a lot. It should lead us, even though we are writing them. There has to be an acausal principle informing the poetic process to some extent or we are bound to bog down or get stuck; the life goes out of the language and it begins to fall behind and become irrelevant. That seems to have been the case with Levine when he was interviewing at 53. I think I was in a similar stuck place in my fifties. Sand-blasted poetry got me unstuck and, even though it wasnt easy to compose them, I know that they helped me reset my relationship to poetry and my muse.