Now that a power mad dictator rules the United States with his reactionary powder monkeys, what then is to be done about it? Fortunately, we don't need to do too much, the King's policies are so self-destructive doom already gathers in the outer office. Arrivals in the Port of Los Angeles are down by 35% and these are legacy shipments booked before the King infected the world economy with his tariffs.

Imagine what the economy will look like six months from now. When all the pre tariff cars are gone from the lot and all that are left are $100,000 pick-up trucks and $80,000 Toyota Corollas. The King can impose his tariffs and we are powerless to do anything about it. But you can lead a horse to water, but you can't make them drink. DON'T BUY NOTHING! If you can't eat it, don't buy it. Need a new car? The Craigslist showroom is open twenty-four hours a day.

Do you really hate this guy like you say you do? Are you willing to do anything to get rid of him? Do you really love your country, like you say you do? Is it too much to ask of you to drive a beater with a heater for a couple of years? Anybody can do it from the privacy of your own home. DON'T BUY NOTHING YOU CAN LIVE WITHOUT! Not a candy bar or a stick of gum. Put your money in your pocket and keep it there. The only numbers the King can't fudge or manipulate are consumer sales numbers.

You don't need a new house, rent for two years. It would be damn foolish to buy a new house in this America anyway. An America with a dictator in charge. Besides, the homes will be much cheaper once the King is through destroying our economy, and the country we love. Every dime you spend is a dime which aids the King in his program of destroying a free America.

Requiring no hand painted signs or mass protests. Do you see something you'd like to buy? Smile to yourself and say f*ck NO! Not today, not tomorrow, not until he's gone never to return. Boycott companies which support the King. Take Tesla for instance, they are doomed. Tesla would have lost half a billion dollars in the first quarter if it weren't for tax credits and interest on their money in the bank. Money which will soon be gone and unavailable in the next quarter. Bye, bye, you greasy slime bucket! Eat sh*t and choke on your own vomit Elon.

YOU have the power! DON'T BUY NOTHING! Every dollar you help remove from the consumer economy is an arrow pointed at the heart of the King. No bucks, no Buck Rogers. Do you want to see those penis craniums in Congress lose their color and grow pale?

Your ancestors refused to pay tariffs on Tea and started a revolution over it. Great Britain had imposed tariffs, and Americans were required to buy finished goods only from the mother country. And those goods were required to ship only on British shipping. Is this beginning to sound at all familiar to you? American sailors were being impressed into the Royal Navy without any legal standing. If you don't believe it will ever go that far, stop reading. Because you are not serious about this.

"THESE are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated." - Thomas Paine

Cancel Netflix or anything else which adds to the consumer economy. Use the money to pay off your credit cards. Win/Win! Your freedom is slowly eroding anyway, use what you have left of it aggressively, before it's too late. These companies are all friends of the King anyway. DON'T BUY ANYTHING! And then; watch the bugger's eyes water. Plant a garden or fix it yourself. Do without! You can go on vacation once the revolution is over. Washington's men starved and froze for your freedom. Is it too much to ask to stop buying toys and bobbles to stop another mad King? To give up just a few luxuries and creature comforts for a short time? "Oh, I would but--

"I call not upon a few, but upon all: not on this state or that state, but on every state: up and help us; lay your shoulders to the wheel; better have too much force than too little, when so great an object is at stake. Let it be told to the future world, that in the depth of winter, when nothing but hope and virtue could survive, that the city and the country, alarmed at one common danger, came forth to meet and to repulse it." - Thomas Paine

But isn't this self-destructive and self-defeating? Yes, it's called Scorched Earth and it has been used for thousands of years. To starve the invaders and give the enemy no succor. It's far better to burn down the whole world and live in its ashes free. Than to capitulate and accept a monstrous tyranny far worse than anything George Orwell or Ray Bradbury ever dreamt up.

An America with a dictator. Now let's examine what history teaches us about a dictator's future. Their economies are poor, and their international plans are generally delusional and end either in war, collapse or holocaust. So, this is future we face either way.

"Civilization is a limitless multiplication of unnecessary necessities." - Mark Twain

But spend freely if you like. Purchase your own slavery on the installment plan. What do you care? You want something shiny and new! You'll trade your freedom for a handful of glass beads and useless junk! What do you care if the country sinks into despotism, you want your Starbucks. You can't work out or run at home you need a gym membership and Amazon deliveries!

