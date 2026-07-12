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Arc of Justice Alliance    H4'ed 7/12/26  

What Is Democracy For? China's Whole-Process Democracy and the Common Good

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Mike Rivage-Seul
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People's Democracy: How does 'whole-process people's democracy' work in China? For more: cgtn.com/video What is democracy? Who defines democracy? How does .whole-process people's ...
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My recent OpEdNews article, "China's Example and the Need to Rethink Democracy Itself," prompted an interesting response from editor-in-chief Rob Kall. He agreed that America's inability to think beyond the next election is becoming one of our greatest national weaknesses. But he asked me to explain more fully what the Chinese call "whole-process people's democracy." How does it actually work? Is it merely another name for one-party rule, or does it embody a fundamentally different understanding of democracy?

Those questions deserve a careful answer because most Americans-- including many progressives-- know surprisingly little about China's own explanation of its political system. We generally define democracy almost entirely by its procedures. If citizens vote, if competing parties contest elections, if freedom of speech is protected, and if power changes hands peacefully, we call a nation democratic. If those conditions are absent or limited, we usually do not.

Chinese political theory begins somewhere else.

Its proponents argue that democracy should be judged not only by how governments are chosen but also by what governments accomplish for ordinary people. The legitimacy of government lies not simply in electoral competition but in reducing poverty, expanding education, building infrastructure, protecting public health, caring for the environment, and planning for future generations. In that sense, China's theory of "whole-process people's democracy" is consequentialist. It asks citizens to judge government by its results.

Whether one ultimately accepts that understanding or not, it raises a larger question that reaches far beyond China.

What is democracy for?

As I reflected on Rob Kall's question, I found myself thinking not only about Chinese political theory but also about Jesus, liberation theology, Catholic social teaching from Leo XIII to Pope Leo XIV, and even the Marxist ecological economist John Bellamy Foster. Strange as it may seem, these very different traditions converge around a remarkably similar principle. Political institutions should ultimately be judged by what they produce for human beings, especially for those who are most vulnerable.

Jesus expressed the principle with characteristic simplicity. "By their fruits you shall know them." That sentence may be the clearest statement of consequentialist ethics ever uttered.

Jesus repeatedly judged persons and institutions by their consequences rather than by their claims. Good trees produce good fruit; bad trees produce bad fruit. In the parable of the Last Judgment, nations are evaluated not by their constitutions or political procedures but by whether they fed the hungry, welcomed the stranger, clothed the naked, visited prisoners, and cared for the sick. The decisive question is always: What happens to "the least of these" (Matthew 25: 31-46)?

Liberation theology extends precisely that biblical insight into politics and economics. Gustavo Gutierrez famously defined theology as "critical reflection on praxis." Orthodoxy must be tested by orthopraxis. Correct ideas alone are insufficient. A society is judged by the lives its institutions make possible, especially for the poor.

Enrique Dussel sharpened the point by distinguishing between what he called formal and material democracy. Formal democracy concerns procedures: elections, constitutions, legislatures, political parties, and legal rights. These are invaluable achievements. But they are not enough. Material democracy asks whether those institutions actually reproduce and enhance human life. Do they enable communities to flourish? Do they defend the excluded? Do they protect future generations? If they do not, procedural legitimacy alone cannot redeem them.

That distinction helps explain what Chinese theorists mean by "whole-process democracy."

According to its proponents, democracy is not exhausted by election day. Citizens directly elect representatives at the village level, while higher-level people's congresses are chosen through successive representative levels. Consultation continues throughout the policy process through congresses, advisory bodies, professional organizations, universities, business associations, workers' organizations, and representatives of China's many ethnic communities. Chinese scholars argue that democracy therefore consists not only of elections but of consultation, planning, implementation, evaluation, and revision.

Western observers frequently challenge aspects of this account, raising important questions about political pluralism, freedom of expression, and civil liberties. Those questions deserve serious discussion. Yet the Chinese model also asks a question Americans too seldom ask ourselves: What has our own democracy actually accomplished?

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Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. His undergraduate degree in philosophy was received from St. Columban's Major Seminary in Milton Massachusetts and awarded through D.C.'s Catholic University. He (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): China; China Politics; Common Good; Competition; Democracy; Democracy; Education; Government; Health; Infrastructure; (more...) Poverty, Add Tags  (less...)

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2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Mike Rivage-Seul

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Without continuity of governing authority controlling "The Epstein Class" of billionaires, the U.S. will never be able to truly compete with China. Drastic changes (and often reversals) of governing objectives every four years hamstrings the United States.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 12, 2026 at 10:06:36 PM

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Rob Kall

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Beautifully said. Now how do we get there

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 12, 2026 at 10:21:21 PM

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Mike Rivage-Seul

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Thanks, Rob. I'm hoping AJA will show us the way. Also my book "Against All Odds: How Zohran Mamdani Became President and Changed America Forever" has something to say about "getting there." We need lots of Zohrans.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 12, 2026 at 10:39:26 PM

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