OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/21/25

What Dirt is Musk Using to Extort Trump?

I don't think it's a matter of IF Musk has dirt on Trump. The world's richest man has the resources to dig deep and Trump is a very vulnerable con man and convicted fraudster and sexual offender who, I am sure, has much to hide.


Elon Muskwearing a tee shirt, Brings Son to Oval Office,manifesting incredible disrespect for the office and the POSPOTUS. Trump, appearing cowed and dominated, silently lets Musk pontificate.
Outside of his children and the official White House sadist, Stephen Miller, Trump doesn't treat anybody like he treats Musk. I think it's because Elon has enough dirt on Trump to take him down, destroying his popularity among his cult members.

If my premise is correct, then Musk is extorting Trump, not that Trump can accuse him. It is the nature of extortion, that the victim has too much to hide to accuse the extorter

This scenario is the kind that we see in fictional movies and novels. The pitch for a script would be something like this: The richest man in the world. Spends $100 million to find the worst dirt on a Presidential candidate. Once he gets the dirt he owns the candidate and invests millions more to get him elected. Then he acts like he is the real power in the oval office, embarrassing the actual president who he's bought. AND, it means Musk has far more power than is already evident.

I've long thought that Billionaires, even the most benign and well intentioned, are too dangerous to exist. This situation is another argument of making it illegal to be or become a billionaire.

What do you think? Does Elon own Trump? And if he does, what can be done about this extortion crime?

AND IF HE. IS EXTORTING TRUMP, WHO ELSE IS HE EXTORTING?

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary.

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Meryl Ann Butler

Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
These are great questions, but I don't think it is Constitutional to make it illegal to be wealthy. However, studies show that people become happier the more money they make up to about $70,000, after that, increased income does not affect happiness much. So taxing people at MUCH higher brackets after a certain ceiling would not affect their happiness, and would enhance the happiness level of the country--which ultimately is the goal, right?

FDR told Congress in April 1942, " No American citizen ought to have a net income, after he has paid his taxes, of more than $25,000 a year. That would be about $350,000 in today's dollars. It was a tug of war between FDR and Congress, but "By the war's end, America's wealthy would be paying taxes on income over $200,000 at a 94 percent statutory rate.

"Americans making over $250,000 in 1944 (over $3.2 million today) paid 69 percent of their total incomes in federal income taxes, after exploiting every loophole they could find. In 2007, by contrast, America's 400 highest earners paid just 18.1 percent of their total incomes, after loopholes, in federal taxes."

FDR spawned some of the best economic years in this country.

The article at Click Here ends with "So what does FDR? ï ? ? ‚ ï ? ?ï ? ? „ s debt ceiling battle teach us? Maybe this: We really can have a more equal America. We just need to fight for it."

And find a way to put Bernie in charge--

Submitted on Friday, Mar 21, 2025 at 9:40:12 AM

Author 0
Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 25, 2008)
Musk paid >$250m to get Trump elected and just gave his superPAC another $100m. He doesn't have to extort Trump. Bribery is good enough.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 21, 2025 at 9:48:41 AM

Author 0
