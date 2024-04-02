 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/2/24

What Charlottesville Should Be Known For

The City of Charlottesville, Virginia, has nudged the state of Virginia and the United States in the right direction for a long time.

Having lived in the city since 2005 and in the area much longer, I've seen and been part of some of it, including by supporting these resolutions passed by the City Council:

For Clean Elections (2012)

No War on Iran (2012 and 2020) -- that first one was a U.S. first that inspired others.

No Drones (2013) -- a first in the U.S. that inspired many others and made news globally.

Move the Money (2017) -- part of a national movement that has continued to grow, including also resolutions passed by the U.S. Conference of Mayors with the support of Charlottesville mayors.

Divestment from Weapons and Fossil Fuels (2019) -- an inspiration for other localities around the United States and beyond.

Demilitarization of Police (2020)

And this past Monday a new group of engaged Charlottesville residents persuaded the City Council to pass a resolution for a Ceasefire in Gaza. (2024)

I knew there had been many resolutions prior to these as well. I'm told there was one against the first Gulf War with huge popular support.

Molly Conger recently posted all of these on Twitter:

1971 End the War on Vietnam

1973 Condemning Nixon's freeze on affordable housing funding

1981 For funding for defense lawyers for indigent

1981 In support of Equal Rights Amendment

1982 For nuclear disarmament

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
