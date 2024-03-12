 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 3/12/24

What Americans want

Americans prioritize strengthening the economy, defending against terrorism, and reducing the influence of money in politics over all other important issues, according to a recent Pew poll.

These priorities reflect a blend of immediate needs for security and prosperity, as well as long-term aspirations for a democratic society that offers equal opportunities to all its citizens.

So why are these priorities significant?

A strong economy is seen as the foundation of the overall well-being of citizens, affecting employment, income levels, and the ability to afford basic needs as well as luxuries. Economic strength is also linked to national power and influence on the global stage.

Historical events such as the Great Depression, the 2008 financial crisis, and the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic highlight the need for policies that promote sustainable growth, manage inflation, and ensure job creation.

The threat of terrorism, especially after the September 11 attacks, has made national security a top priority for many Americans. Protecting the homeland from terrorist acts is crucial for the safety and security of the population. Combating terrorism is also seen as essential for maintaining global stability and ensuring international peace.

There is a growing concern among Americans about the disproportionate influence of wealthy individuals and corporations in politics. The belief is that money in politics undermines democratic principles by allowing a few to have more influence than many, thus eroding the principle of equality before the law.

The influence of money is seen as leading to policies that favor the interests of the wealthy or special interest groups at the expense of the general public. This diminishes public trust in governmental institutions and leads to cynicism and disengagement among voters.

Efforts to limit the influence of money in politics, through campaign finance reform and transparency measures, are seen as ways to ensure that the political system more accurately reflects the will of the people, rather than the interests of a powerful few.

The prioritization of these areas reflects a desire to protect and enhance the nation's security, prosperity, and democratic values. Americans recognize the importance of a strong economy as the backbone of national strength and individual well-being, the need for security measures to protect against terrorism, and the importance of safeguarding democratic processes from undue influence to ensure fair and equitable governance.

While many Americans are indeed concerned about these three top issues, they are also worried about improving unemployment rates and dealing with the border and illegal immigration. The prioritization of certain issues over others can be influenced by several factors:

The issues that receive the most media attention can significantly influence public perceptions of what is most urgent or important. Media outlets may focus on specific topics due to current events, audience interest, or editorial bias, shaping the public agenda.

Politicians and political parties often emphasize issues that align with their agendas or resonate with their base supporters. This can shift public attention and resources towards certain priorities over others.

Issues that directly impact an individual or their immediate community often take precedence in their priorities. For instance, those who have felt the economic repercussions of a weak economy or terrorism may prioritize these issues more.

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

