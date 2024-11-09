Western Tour, Empire news, analysis, and good news

We embark on a tour of Ireland, UK, USA public schedule here

"An activist is someone who cannot help but fight for something. That person is not usually motivated by a need for power or money or fame, but in fact is driven slightly mad by some injustice, some cruelty, some unfairness, so much so that he or she is compelled by some internal moral engine to act to make it better." V (Formerly Eve Ensler) who supports Palestinian rights

EMPIRE NEWS Israel appointed a colonial kahanist fanatical settler as its ambassador to the US right after the US election. The Democratic party lost these elections because they chose to disconnect from their base and continue to engage in genocide. This is the moment that broke the camels back for progressive when she shut down a protestor of the genocide The Trump Republican party will also not dare challenge the deep state run by the unelected Zionist lobby. Whether Donald Trump or Donald Duck is the president. Why? See list of Epstein's clients including Donald Trump and Bill Clinton (Biden was blocked out for national security issues as he is the president)

But either case and while executing the policies of his handlers within the decaying US/Israel empire, the rising BRICS countries are not going to be pushed around like they did 2016-2020. A new multilateral world is emerging strong. "Empires do NOT reform. Resilience is the term associated with the Oppressed, not the Oppressor. With elite delusions and a popular sense of being special/exceptional/unique/superior, empires get toxic at home and abroad, decay, get overpowered/crushed or simply collapse. USA is no exception, except it has the capacity to bring humanity at large with it, to Hell." M. Zarni In my talks all over the world I explained that there is a 60% chance that we the world we know will be destroyed. The Genocide in Gaza woke up hundreds of millions of people but it is not yet clear that this pressure is enough to change the western subserviance to forces (deep state) promoting colonialism, imperialism, and especially now Zionism that drive the world to the abyss. To compound the problem the oppressive forces are no longer led by rational megalomaniacs but by lunatics like Netanyahu, Biden, and Trump. Those individuals and their smaller clones/disciples (JD Vance, Kamala Harris, Ben Gvir, Smotrich) do not consider any logical argument because they answer to strong motivation driven from special interests. They have command of resources and are willing to sacrifice people (and now the planet) at the altar of egos. While there existed before them people like that (Hitler, Musolini, Milosovitch, Bush etc.), the era we live in cannot afford this. There will not be human winners and losers in the next global or even regional wars.

"Whereas it is essential, if man is not to be compelled to have recourse, as a last resort, to rebellion against tyranny and oppression, that human rights should be protected by the rule of law,.." preamble of the universal declaration of human rights

Israeli Gas Exploration Licenses in Palestine's Maritime Areas Are Illegal and Violate International Law

Common Dreams: As millions starve in Gaza, Israel tears up its contract with UNRWA. Must read: UNRWA chief statement at UN. 500 scholars call for suspending Israel from the UN

Israeli political system is falling apart. There is infighting among the leadership of the pirates/colonialists while genocide continues. Yet, as Anthony Bourdain said: "Today nearly everything is made in China- except for courage, it is made in Palestine" Gaza people are the most resilient, most courageous, most kind people I met in my life. Here are examples

6. A rap song on one whole year of genocide

Keep Palestine and humanity alive

