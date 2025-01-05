 
Login/Register Login | Register
87 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Well-Intentioned but Flawed (and Perhaps Dangerous)

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Carl Petersen
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
"The road to hell is paved with good intentions."

-- - German Proverb

Dr. Hattie Mitchell, Founder and Principal of Crete Academy
Dr. Hattie Mitchell, Founder and Principal of Crete Academy
(Image by LAUSD)   Details   DMCA

Almost 11% of the unhoused population in the United States is located within the City and County of Los Angeles. In 2023, only New York City had more than the 71,320 Angelenos without a home. For visualization, that is more than the number of people who attended Super Bowl LXI at the $5.5 billion SoFi Stadium.

While most of the dialog surrounding the issue of homelessness seems more focused on hiding this population from view rather than fixing the causes of the problem, Dr. Hattie Mitchell appears to be different. She and her husband founded the Crete Academy, an independent charter school, to assist these students and others trapped in extreme poverty.

The public tends to stereotype the unhoused as drug-addicted adults, alcoholics, and mentally ill, but there are 10,710 families within this population. "Transitional Age Youth," young adults aging out of foster care, accounted for 2,406 members of the population. In the last school year, 17,245 students enrolled in the LAUSD were classified as homeless. They would barely fit in the brand-new $1.8 billion Intuit Dome if gathered together.

Charter School Industry operative Michael Trujillo trying to build momentum for his candidate on Twitter.
Charter School Industry operative Michael Trujillo trying to build momentum for his candidate on Twitter.
(Image by Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority)   Details   DMCA

Unfortunately, Mitchell's testimony before the LAUSD School Board on December 10th raised questions about how the charter school approaches its mission. The prepared speech was meant to provide the Board with an example of why the school's charter should be renewed but instead highlighted why an in-depth investigation is needed.

As Mitchell detailed in her speech, the school's Office Manager was having lunch at Taco Bell across from the school when she noticed a young child sitting alone in a booth. She thought this was "odd" but did not intervene in any way.

When the employee returned to the restaurant the following day she noticed that the boy was sitting alone again in the booth. This time she called Mitchell who decided to get permission from the boy's mother to take him home.

At the home, they found two other school-age kids in their pajamas who were covered in bug bites and scars and, by her account, malnourished. According to Mitchell, the house reeked of urine and lacked furniture except for an air mattress and a baby mattress. In a comment that suggested ableism, she noted that "the mom was in a wheelchair wearing a diaper and a t-shirt, clearly unable to care for these kids".

While Mitchell said that the children did enroll in her school, she did not specify if it provided them with any services unique to her program, negating the tale as evidence the charter should be renewed.

Educators are mandatory reporters, obligated to get DCFS involved when the health and safety of children are at risk. While poverty should not be criminalized, there seemed to be other issues involved, especially since Mitchell noted that the mother was "clearly unable to care for these kids". While it is admirable to want to "support and [rally] around a mom that needs help to care for her kids", agencies trained to handle these situations should not have been excluded from the process.

Other red flags are raised by the charter school's website, especially about the truthfulness of the data it uses to market the school. In one video that is linked to the school's website, the claim is made that "30% of Crete Academy students are homeless". However, in the certified numbers provided to the state in their SARC report, Crete says 21.1% of the student body is unhoused.


(Image by Unknown Owner)   Details   DMCA

In another video, Mitchell claims that 20% of the students receive Special Education. This is significantly higher than the 8.2% cited in the SARC Report. Thirteen percent of the students in the entire LAUSD are classified as having disabilities. The difference means that Crete is avoiding the costs of providing the services needed by these students.


(Image by Unknown Owner)   Details   DMCA

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Charter School Failure, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Finding Hope in Florida

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend