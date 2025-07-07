My wife dreamed of a bus showing up

Emblazoned with a big red maple leaf

Full of Canadians.

Welcome! Welcome! Bienvenue!

It's early.

Diesel fumes mingle with fresh mountain air.

Let me help you with that!

We're so glad you are here!

Everyone is sleepy-eyed and smiling.

I can smell the pancakes cooking and the coffee.

The dog is barking and wagging his tale.

The cat is sitting on the porch rail in a little bar of sunlight.

The Canadian children have already discovered the rope swing.

I feel better already. We all do.

A big weight has been lifted.

A little girl is in the apple tree.

Her mother is shouting "Fais attention!"

We are no longer alone.

Grandpa has come to the door and wants to know

What's going on?

"The Canadians are here!" I say. He knits his brows:

"Well, I don't get it, but I guess you know what you're doing. . ."

Just wait, I think,

As another bus pulls into the yard

And sinks with a hiss.

It's door opens.

Bienvenido!