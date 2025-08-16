 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/16/25  

Weekly compilation on genocide day 679: will of Anas and more

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH
I remain hopeful on day 679 of this genocide. More millions of people are waking up to the ruthless nature of the Zionist projects. Governments are beginning to respond (though weakly) to pressure from the people. I do not underestiate the strength of he pro-genocide (aka Zionist) lobby around the world or the strength of their blackmailing politicians. But I do have faith in people. Here in Palestine I also have faith in our people especially in Gaza strip who endure and do all they can under the circumstances to resist the onslaught. The day we overcome grows nearer. The Zionist system is more ostracized than ever now.

Israeli targeting of a media tent killed journalists and camera men in the continuing program to shut out the truth of what is happening in this genocide. The colonial regime claimed that one of the seven murdered (Anas Al-Sharif, young father of two) was a Hamas resistance member (they call "terrorist") without providing any shred of evidence. Some Zionist managed western media like Bild in Germany parroted the Israeli claim as if it was fact. They failed to mention that 242 journalists were assassinated by Israeli forces (any of them who could have been part of the resistance could certainly have been "arrested"!). They fail to mention that some murdered like Shireen Abu Aqle was Christian and could not be a member of Hamas Islamic resistance movement. They fail to mention that 240 media persons killed is more than what was killed in all global conflicts combined for the past 100 years! They fail to mention that the Zionist regime since 1948 is very well known for its endless lies (see ongaza.org).

Weeks ago, Sham, daughter of slain journalist Anas Al-Sharif, pleaded with the world to stop the war, saying, "I'm afraid for my father because of the bombing." Today, her fears became a tragic reality after Israel assassinated her father, Anas, in a strike that targeted the journalists tent at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

Last will of the martyr Anas: This is my will and my final message. If these words reach you, know that Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice. First, peace be upon you and Gods mercy and blessings. God knows I gave every effort and all my strength to be a support and a voice for my people, ever since I opened my eyes to life in the alleys and streets of the Jabalia refugee camp. My hope was that God would extend my life so I could return with my family and loved ones to our original town of occupied Asqalan (Al-Majdal). But Gods will came first, and His decree is final. I have lived through pain in all its details, tasted suffering and loss many times, yet I never once hesitated to convey the truth as it is, without distortion or falsificationso that God may bear witness against those who stayed silent, those who accepted our killing, those who choked our breath, and whose hearts were unmoved by the scattered remains of our children and women, doing nothing to stop the massacre that our people have faced for more than a year and a half. I entrust you with Palestine the jewel in the crown of the Muslim world, the heartbeat of every free person in this world. I entrust you with its people, with its wronged and innocent children who never had the time to dream or live in safety and peace. Their pure bodies were crushed under thousands of tons of Israeli bombs and missiles, torn apart and scattered across the walls. I urge you not to let chains silence you, nor borders restrain you. Be bridges toward the liberation of the land and its people, until the sun of dignity and freedom rises over our stolen homeland. I entrust you to take care of my family. I entrust you with my beloved daughter Sham, the light of my eyes, whom I never got the chance to watch grow up as I had dreamed. I entrust you with my dear son Salah, whom I had wished to support and accompany through life until he grew strong enough to carry my burden and continue the mission. I entrust you with my beloved mother, whose blessed prayers brought me to where I am, whose supplications were my fortress and whose light guided my path. I pray that God grants her strength and rewards her on my behalf with the best of rewards. I also entrust you with my lifelong companion, my beloved wife, Umm Salah (Bayan), from whom the war separated me for many long days and months. Yet she remained faithful to our bond, steadfast as the trunk of an olive tree that does not bendpatient, trusting in God, and carrying the responsibility in my absence with all her strength and faith. I urge you to stand by them, to be their support after God Almighty. If I die, I die steadfast upon my principles. I testify before God that I am content with His decree, certain of meeting Him, and assured that what is with God is better and everlasting. O God, accept me among the martyrs, forgive my past and future sins, and make my blood a light that illuminates the path of freedom for my people and my family. Forgive me if I have fallen short, and pray for me with mercy, for I kept my promise and never changed or betrayed it. Do not forget Gaza And do not forget me in your sincere prayers for forgiveness and acceptance. - Anas Jamal Al-Sharif

--and what is happening since they killed Anas

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Tell A Friend