Weekly compilation: Thank you for acting, sustainability projects, & more

Thank you for acting: the tide is shifting as global awareness is raised and the positive work to reclaim and restore our planet continues (see below). Polls now show a tidal shift even in areas like te USA where a majority now do not support 'Israel' (the genocidal regime). We receive daily visitors here and speak to thousands online weekly and we feel and see the energy of people of conscience growing. We must not rest until the genocide and ecocide stop: until no more ethnic cleansing, killing of innocents, forced famine etc. Never again anywhere on earth. Now the horrors spread here in the West Bank and for our people in Sudan (we are one people). A militia funded by the UAE is forcing starvation on people of El-Fasher city in Darfur. I saw a video of them executing three people who tried to bring food to those besieged (half of them children). I saw many other horrific videos of intentionally killing civilians in Sudan and Palestine. The horrors caused by those in power in the USA, UAE, and Israel are increasingly well documented. These governments repress their people so the rich get richer and the poor get poorer and more oppressed. Israeli minister Ben Gvir daily brags about torture of Palestinian political prisoners: 19,000 kidnapped from the West Bank over the past two years, 40% of Palestinian men were detained/arrested at some point in their lives. But he and Netanyahu are getting rich even as children are starving. But good people are acting.

In December 2022, I predicted worsening situation in our region which sadly came true. You can see these early predictions here. In December this year I will update these predictions but to give you a hint: I predict more upheaval globally including a regional and a global war and a global uprising (intifada) as we transition to a new world order not dominated by Zionism and imperialism.

The International Court of Justice ruled earlier that Israel must end its illegal occupation of the West Bank (including Jerusalem) and Gaza. Now the ICJ issued another important resolution: Obligations of Israel in relation to the presence and activities of the united nations, other international organizations and third states in and in relation to the occupied palestinian territory

Gaza Tribunal over three days of testimony by experts (including me) and eyewitnesses covering genocide, ecocide and more (closing outcome session) (eloquent statement by Richard Falk). Coming next: Palestine Tribunal on Canadian Responsibility.

Protect Palestine Campaign statement.

Critical: Practical Support for Palestinian led projects for SUSTAINABILITY Session last week. Session this week.

What we did at the World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi last week is important. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) adopted a resolution calling on governments to recognise ecocide as a serious crime. The motion passed with a clear majority among IUCN member states and government agencies, and an overwhelming majority among NGOs and Indigenous Peoples' organisations. The vote means IUCN, a globally influential body whose resolutions often shape national and international environmental policy, has formally called for recognition of ecocide as a serious crime under both national and international law. Here is my brief article on ecocide:

"Gaza Genocide: a collective crime" Report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967. Francesca Albanese delivers inspiring speech at the Nelson Mandela Lecture series in South Africa.

Compilation of war crimes and genocide.

Scientist and activist Mazin Qumsiyeh reflects on Palestinian ''ecocide" at the UAB. My interview with press TV

How can the British Establishment maintain credibility in proscribing a non-violent direct action group as a terrorist organization?

Ex-UN Official EXPOSES Trumps Real Gaza Plan.

Israels Destruction of Gaza Over Last 2 Years Would Not Have Been Possible Without $21.7 Billion From US.

Al Jazeera documentary uncovers new evidence in killings of Hind Rajab, her family and rescue team in Gaza City.

Quote of the week from Avrum Burg (previous speaker of the Israeli Knesset/Parliament): 'In global interviews and conversations, one question keeps returning: how could the Jews, a people who once saw themselves as a moral messenger for all humanity, commit such horrific crimes in Gaza? It is a question that cuts to the rawest nerves of our identity, our faith in our righteousness, and our understanding of who we are. How cruel the irony. The so-called start up nation, proud to call itself the only democracy in the Middle East, has created the most sophisticated and repressive death industry in the region, exporting its poisonous fruits to any authoritarian buyer for profit. The cult of security has turned high tech into an endless military service. Civilian companies develop for the defense establishment new tools of killing, occupation, and violation of human rights, while the army feeds the civilian market with skilled manpower and profitable technology. Thus an entire economy has been built on domination, oppression, smart sensors, and a dead conscience. The Judaism I grew up with was a moral system, not a cult of power. A way of life that sanctified life, not death. It placed the human being, not the land, at its center. It did not seek to rule the world but to repair it.. 'Israel after the crimes of Gaza does not need more advanced tanks or sophisticated algorithms. It needs an education system that teaches people to think and to feel'

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope, Palestine and Sudan alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

