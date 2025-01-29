 
Login/Register Login | Register
121 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 1/29/25

Week One: Fascism Never Sleeps; Neither Can We

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   2 comments

Chuck Pennacchio
Message Chuck Pennacchio
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Resist fascism - demonstrators at London's anti-Trump rally.
Resist fascism - demonstrators at London's anti-Trump rally.
(Image by alisdare1 from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Most of my political friends and colleagues are still genuinely surprised -- even shocked -- with the rapid-fire fascistic actions of Trumpism/Fascism 2.0 during its opening week. Really? Yes. Even after we were told by reliable sources, centered on a fact-based discussion of Project 2025, and from 47 himself? Yes.

Others, many others, are still in denial, saying such things as "I don't see the evidence" of fascism emerging. Really? Yes. This group seems still not familiar with Project 2025, or simply wish it away, and are looking for "positive signs" that 47 will do "reasonable" things. Really? Yes.

Trump's secretary nominations of RFK Jr. to Health and Human Services and Tulsi Gabbard to National Director of Intelligence, in particular, are touted by this group and others as "progressive" appointments, their controversial, wildly inconsistent and opportunistic histories notwithstanding.

Still, others say that Trump needs to be given a chance to "grow" into his new term, even as he systematically takes steps to dismantle the civil service, withdraws the U.S. from the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Accords, threatens the constitutional principle of birth-right citizenship, purges the military of any non-binary (male-female) members while seeking to weaponize the remaining soldiers for domestic enforcement of executive orders against both documented and undocumented immigrants, purging inspectors general, threatens to attack and annex territory held by traditional allies, and so much more.

Still another cohort has largely checked out: taking a snap vacation, relocating to more "welcoming" locations (internal and external), looking only at sports, TikTok, and other forms of escape, ignoring and avoiding conversations related to politics.

There is also the serious problem of opinion leaders and prominent academics, experts in the field of anti-democratic and democratic systems of government, who speak and write in detail about Fascism yet refuse to use the word Fascism. Why? Because, they say, it is too overwhelming for most U.S. citizens -- with some 50% of us reading at a sixth-grade level or less -- to comprehend the dark definition that is Fascism.

(Once again, here is my definition of Fascism: Click Here)

Others, in the corporate media, are too afraid to call out the Fascism for fear that they will lose their jobs. So, instead, the above prominently positioned writers, researchers, stenographers, and talking heads search for euphemisms, such as oligarchy, broligarchy, illiberalism, right-wing, conservative, anti-democratic, MAGA and more.

The extreme danger in all of this evasion, of failing to call out Fascism by name and with clarity, is that it plays right into the Fascism playbook of confusing, conflating, conning, distracting, dividing, lying, projecting, scaring, threatening, attacking, purging, destroying, incarcerating, shaming, and blaming -- all in service to its primary goals of acquiring, consolidating, and expanding POWER.

Fascism never, ever sleeps. In the pursuit of power, Fascism fully embraces the twin Machiavellian concepts of the "ends justifies the means" (any steps or methods on the good-to-evil spectrum can be and are rationalized to be necessary) -- which, in turn, is rooted in the political ideology of "amorality": a ruthless worldview that recognizes neither moral nor immoral postulates , but rather, sees only the pursuit of power for the few (oligarchs), in service to the leader (dictator), by any and all methods, executed by loyalists, as its purpose.

So, Fascism -- birthed in its nascent form during the French Revolution's "Reign of Terror" (1793-1794) under Maximilien Robespierre's brief dictatorship and re-birthed after the First World War's tragic outcome that planted the seeds for its resurfacing and continuation down to the present -- is the most cynical, ugly, and evil of all modern ideologies -- grounded in the "three cornerstones" of state-corporatism, white supremacy, and religious nationalism.

Full-blown Fascism has come to the United States, as of 20 January 2025. It can only be stopped and reversed when we recognize it, define it, name it, and oppose it with an comprehensive, focused, and unified strategy centered on anti-Fascism techniques and a pro-Democracy vision and mission -- with eyes wide open, brains fully engaged, and hearts filled with radical hospitality, hope, and love.

Fascism never sleeps. And neither can we. In order to crush it, and to restore and expand a justice-centered Democracy, we must become vigilant, alert, interconnected, and relentless.

Rate It | View Ratings

Chuck Pennacchio Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Chuck Pennacchio, Ph.D., is a five-decade issue, electoral, and union organizer; president of the One Payer States network (onepayerstates.org); senior advisor to Healthcare for All Pennsylvania; co-founder of Our Revolution PA; founder of the Justice for All Network (justiceforall.global); lead-producer of the single-payer documentary "Fix It: Healthcare at the Tipping Point" ( (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Fascism; Fascism Has Happened Here; Fascism-Cant Happen Here, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

PA Study Proves Single-payer Health Care Will Save $17 Billion Annually and Cover Everybody in PA

NY Times Hit Piece on Bernie Sanders in Keeping With the Establishment's Leading News Organ

The 2016 Democratic National Convention: 'Inside-Outside' Reflections of a Bernie Sanders Delegate

Washington State: Single-Payer Health Care Here We Come

Two-Tracks; The Key to Single-Payer Success

The Three Cornerstones of American Fascism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Mark Sashine

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 11, 2006), 57 fans, 273 articles, 28 quicklinks, 8746 comments, 341 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Yes, only Robespierre has nothing to do with it

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025 at 11:05:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Chuck Pennacchio

Become a Fan
(Member since May 18, 2009), 2 fans, 23 articles, 61 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mark Sashine:   New Content

Thanks, Mark. You may have missed Robespierre's iconic "Republic of Virtue," where he links virtue and terror -- a pre-Orwellian masterpiece in twisted thinking that fundamentally defines the "Reign of Terror." You can skip right to the second half, where he turns virtue and liberty on its head by embracing authoritarianism (proto-fascism) in the form of unrelenting terror purity-testing, and mass murder. This, of course, leads to the widespread use of the guillotine, cannon ball massacres, mass drownings, the secret police, kangaroo courts, and the self-devouring revolution. olution.chnm.org/d/413

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025 at 11:50:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend