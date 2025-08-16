 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts    H4'ed 8/16/25  

We old guys have nothing to hide -- we're translucent

By   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Terrestrial hermit crab, Orangea, Diego Suarez, Madagascar
Terrestrial hermit crab, Orangea, Diego Suarez, Madagascar
(Image by Frank.Vassen)   Details   DMCA

...........

Sometimes when I write to my older friends

I find that my emails are just poorly concealed poetry.

I have a friend, a brilliant artist

Who has no income to speak of,

Who was on a waiting list for an apartment to call his own.

He finally got the call, checked it out

And its going to work for him.

This man (a carver of stone)

Just finished finding homes for his sculptures.

Now he is going through all of his writings, notes, correspondences,

Jottings, sketches, winnowing down

What he wants to let go

And what he wants to keep with him

When he moves in to his new digs

Where he hopes to do some writing.

Here is the email I sent him.

I know he wont mind.

We older guys have nothing to hide,

Or what we are hiding, at this late stage in life

Has folded in to who we are,

So sharing is kind of a non-choice

If you know what I mean.

Its like old age has made us translucent.

I respect your process

I understand how you want to clean up

The dross and static

Before moving into your new space.

Your move, glacial in coming,

Your patience, waiting for something to show up

(You must have learned that patience

From the stone you carved),

Reminds me of the plight of the hermit crabs in Florida

Who seek new shells in order to grow,

But there aren't enough shells for them these days!

That is due to the volume and speed of boats

In the waterways that are churning up the water,

Messing up the eco-system.

A while ago I wrote a poem

About how I thought I had moved into my last shell

When I moved to Vermont . . .

Until we discovered Monhegan.

Now I am like an old hermit crab

Jumping from my Vermont shell

Into my Monhegan shell and back again

But where does Florida fit in?

Good question!

I find that some of the best questions

That I am being asked these days

Are questions I ask myself.


(Article changed on Aug 16, 2025 at 1:01 PM EDT)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Poems; Poetry, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

Trump is an archetype folks and I am the freckle on a whale

I am not strong now, but I will be stronger: Open letter, day after.

Let's play devil's advocate while the dust is still rising.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend