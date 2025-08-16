We old guys have nothing to hide -- we're translucent

Terrestrial hermit crab, Orangea, Diego Suarez, Madagascar
Sometimes when I write to my older friends
I find that my emails are just poorly concealed poetry.
I have a friend, a brilliant artist
Who has no income to speak of,
Who was on a waiting list for an apartment to call his own.
He finally got the call, checked it out
And its going to work for him.
This man (a carver of stone)
Just finished finding homes for his sculptures.
Now he is going through all of his writings, notes, correspondences,
Jottings, sketches, winnowing down
What he wants to let go
And what he wants to keep with him
When he moves in to his new digs
Where he hopes to do some writing.
Here is the email I sent him.
I know he wont mind.
We older guys have nothing to hide,
Or what we are hiding, at this late stage in life
Has folded in to who we are,
So sharing is kind of a non-choice
If you know what I mean.
Its like old age has made us translucent.
I respect your process
I understand how you want to clean up
The dross and static
Before moving into your new space.
Your move, glacial in coming,
Your patience, waiting for something to show up
(You must have learned that patience
From the stone you carved),
Reminds me of the plight of the hermit crabs in Florida
Who seek new shells in order to grow,
But there aren't enough shells for them these days!
That is due to the volume and speed of boats
In the waterways that are churning up the water,
Messing up the eco-system.
A while ago I wrote a poem
About how I thought I had moved into my last shell
When I moved to Vermont . . .
Until we discovered Monhegan.
Now I am like an old hermit crab
Jumping from my Vermont shell
Into my Monhegan shell and back again
But where does Florida fit in?
Good question!
I find that some of the best questions
That I am being asked these days
Are questions I ask myself.
