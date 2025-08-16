We old guys have nothing to hide -- we're translucent



Terrestrial hermit crab, Orangea, Diego Suarez, Madagascar

(Image by Frank.Vassen) Details DMCA



...........

Sometimes when I write to my older friends

I find that my emails are just poorly concealed poetry.

I have a friend, a brilliant artist

Who has no income to speak of,

Who was on a waiting list for an apartment to call his own.

He finally got the call, checked it out

And its going to work for him.

This man (a carver of stone)

Just finished finding homes for his sculptures.

Now he is going through all of his writings, notes, correspondences,

Jottings, sketches, winnowing down

What he wants to let go

And what he wants to keep with him

When he moves in to his new digs

Where he hopes to do some writing.

Here is the email I sent him.

I know he wont mind.

We older guys have nothing to hide,

Or what we are hiding, at this late stage in life

Has folded in to who we are,

So sharing is kind of a non-choice

If you know what I mean.

Its like old age has made us translucent.

I respect your process

I understand how you want to clean up

The dross and static

Before moving into your new space.

Your move, glacial in coming,

Your patience, waiting for something to show up

(You must have learned that patience

From the stone you carved),

Reminds me of the plight of the hermit crabs in Florida

Who seek new shells in order to grow,

But there aren't enough shells for them these days!

That is due to the volume and speed of boats

In the waterways that are churning up the water,

Messing up the eco-system.

A while ago I wrote a poem

About how I thought I had moved into my last shell

When I moved to Vermont . . .

Until we discovered Monhegan.

Now I am like an old hermit crab

Jumping from my Vermont shell

Into my Monhegan shell and back again

But where does Florida fit in?

Good question!

I find that some of the best questions

That I am being asked these days

Are questions I ask myself.