 
Login/Register Login | Register
470 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/19/24

We have more infection-prevention options now but are they actual choices for the people?

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   No comments

Citizen News Service - CNS
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

We have more infection-prevention options now but are they actual choices for the people?

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

best of health technologies must first reach the most underserved
best of health technologies must first reach the most underserved
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

Scientific research and development has thankfully increased the number of prevention options we have today to stop the spread of several infections including HIV and TB. But are they actual choices for the people-at-risk of getting infected?

The deadly gap and unacceptable delay in converting scientific breakthroughs into public health gains must be eliminated if we are to end AIDS and TB.

"We have to fill the product introduction gap - accelerate time to regulatory approvals of product introduction to impact; demand creation and programme platforms for prevention; and differentiated and integrated service delivery for people. We must also fill the product development gap - long acting and event driven; user-friendly and developed with users; dual purpose and multi-purpose methods must be our top priority," said Mitchell Warren, Executive Director of AVAC. Mitchell was speaking at AIDS 2024 Affiliated Independent Event on TB and HIV organised recently in lead up to 25th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2024).

"We have to work simultaneously to fill the gaps in both areas. If we neglect one of them, we are not going to create the sustainable and durable end to either TB or AIDS. That is what combination treatment and prevention has to look like. Also, it takes a global community of advocates, researchers, policymakers, funders to move forward," emphasised Mitchell.

Mitchell wears many hats (and with great aplomb). He is also a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the International AIDS Society (IAS) Governing Council, IAS Towards an HIV Cure Initiative, President of the TB Alliance Stakeholder Association, and Past President of the Global HIV Vaccine Enterprise.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service - CNS Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): Age Of Aids; Aids; Education HIV-AIDS-STD; Germany; Germany; Health; Health; Health HIV-AIDS; Munich Germany; STI-HIV-AIDS Prevention; (more...) Sexually Transmitted Diseases AIDs-HIV H; Tuberculosis; Vaccines, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Progress made but work remains on firewalling health policy from tobacco industry

Youth Changemakers at the forefront of advocating for sexual health and rights

A bouquet of novel compounds: New treatment options for HIV

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend