We have more infection-prevention options now but are they actual choices for the people?

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS



best of health technologies must first reach the most underserved

Scientific research and development has thankfully increased the number of prevention options we have today to stop the spread of several infections including HIV and TB. But are they actual choices for the people-at-risk of getting infected?

The deadly gap and unacceptable delay in converting scientific breakthroughs into public health gains must be eliminated if we are to end AIDS and TB.

"We have to fill the product introduction gap - accelerate time to regulatory approvals of product introduction to impact; demand creation and programme platforms for prevention; and differentiated and integrated service delivery for people. We must also fill the product development gap - long acting and event driven; user-friendly and developed with users; dual purpose and multi-purpose methods must be our top priority," said Mitchell Warren, Executive Director of AVAC. Mitchell was speaking at AIDS 2024 Affiliated Independent Event on TB and HIV organised recently in lead up to 25th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2024).

"We have to work simultaneously to fill the gaps in both areas. If we neglect one of them, we are not going to create the sustainable and durable end to either TB or AIDS. That is what combination treatment and prevention has to look like. Also, it takes a global community of advocates, researchers, policymakers, funders to move forward," emphasised Mitchell.

Mitchell wears many hats (and with great aplomb). He is also a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the International AIDS Society (IAS) Governing Council, IAS Towards an HIV Cure Initiative, President of the TB Alliance Stakeholder Association, and Past President of the Global HIV Vaccine Enterprise.

