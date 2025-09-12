We continue to be inspired

8 minute read if you do not open supporting documents Link for this article to share here.

The holocaust/genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza strip continues. Perhaps as much as 600,000 casualties so far in the genocide not 65,000: calculations show that excess mortality has been much higher than the reported 64,000 violent deaths (71% women and children). And now the largest push for ethnic cleansing is happening with methodical destruction of any remaining buildings in North Gaza and Gaza city. But my friends there tell me since there is no safe place and death is the same whether in north or south, that they are staying (including the Palestinian Christian community). But the carnage is not merely in the Gaza strip. Israel also bombed the West Bank (creating tens of thousands of homeless Palestinians) and bombed seven other countries (latest being Qatar, a supposed ally). Israel even wanted to punish a Palestinian village so it destroyed 10,000 of its olive trees. Western Zionist controlled media talk endlessly about the 20 Israeli soldiers still captive in Gaza (calling them hostages). They do not talk about the 12,000-15,000 political prisoners kidnapped and held by Israeli army and being tortured (75 already perished under torture).

The ephemeral Zionist regime added to its long list of international law violations, war crimes and crimes against humanity by attacking yet another country (Qatar, seventh country attacked in the last two years). Somehow US and Qatar successfully defended the US military base in Qatar against the Iranian missiles after the US attacked Iran but did not move a finger to defend Qatar against Israeli missiles.

But the primary sponsor of our peoples genocide is the US government which continues to fund, help, and shield the Israeli apartheid regime as it commits the most heinus crimess known in history. All while claiming to want to mediate while giving Israel a green light to kill any negotiations (and negotiators as happened in Qatar). Trumps 100 word deal for the resistance to please his Zionist (Epstein video holders) masters.

This US current administration like the previous one is genocidal but the crudity and vulgar arrogance that is exhibited now is beyond belief. The Zionist lobby is using blackmail and bribes to destroy not only Palestine but also US interest for the sake of Zionist fantasies to build a new 21st century colonial power between the Nile and Euphrates. In the past two years, the world has changed and clearly supporting the genocide is not a winning card so the US leaders who succumbed to the lobby are onthe wrong side of history. Things are changing. Zionists now try all sorts of tactics. This did not start now but they are pulling all the dirty tools from their history. From false flag operations to labeling human rights activists as anti-semites to using legal and financial leverage to crush free speech (e.g. showing support for Palestine Action is considered supporting terrorism in the UK) to outright blackmail. None of this seems to make a difference as poll after poll show increase in public support for Palestine even in traditionally well controlled Western Countries.

Ordinary US citizens have begged for gun control for decades. At least 20,000 Americans are senselessly killed each year. Ironically, right wing MAGA republican spokesmen Charlie Kirk was killed by a sniper while he was advocating for NO gun control!. While he rose to fame supporting the genocide and dehumanization of our people, he was also beginning to change and challenge the Zionist stranglehold of the US politics and thus we would not discount this being a Mossad hit to 1) silence him, and 2) provde yet another false-flag operation (there are many). The shooter was a highly professional sniper who conveniently disappeared (maybe already back in Tel Aviv).

But times as indicated above are changing. The crime syndicate otherwise known as he Zionist project is unraveling. The signs are everywhere and the US cannot even prevent its own collapse (see Losing support) to help stop the collapse of Zionism (why the American Dream is DEAD. Its not possible, no matter what you do.). There is even Death of the Holocaust Industry. Western elites reinvented their ugly racist system of control and sold it as a moral cause packaged in Zionist propaganda. But the game is up and even among the elites, things are starting to change. Peter Mandelson Jewish Zionist (Israel first) is now sacked as a British ambassador to the USA following revealed connection to Jeffrey Epstein (Mossad agent who obtained videos to blackmail politicians and business people).

We continue to be inspired by the millions on the streets who are making a difference. We are inspired by by both individual actions like confronting Trump and by collective action like the Hind Rajab Foundation pursuing the perpetrators of genocide and the flotilla of boats headed to Gaza. We continue to be inspired by conferences like the Peoples Conference for Palestine 2025 and the Second Palestine Health Alliance Symposium, titled The Gaza Strip in the Grip of Genocide: Death, Starvation and Trauma. The symposium will take place remotely via Zoom and is scheduled on Tuesday September 30, 2-4 PM, 2025 Palestine/Lebanon time. (Please register for the symposium no later than Friday, September 26, 2025). We continue to be inspired by the BDS movement.

We continue to be inspired by the activities at our Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability ranging from children programs to volunteer work to the seedbank to field work to publications and community service (see our facebook page and do DONATE and or volunteer).

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

