"We are the many, they are the few". The win of 34 year old Zohran Mamdani (muslim American) to become mayor the largest city in the USA (New York) is HUGE for many reasons: -He stood against the establishment: a duopoly of corporate controlled parties (both democratic and republican) -Billionaires (most of them Zionist) stood against him and spent a record amount of money to defeat him -He was unabashedly democratic socialist! It gives us hope for a future of democracy and civilization in the USA. When asked what he thought of western Civilization, Mahatma Gandhi said "I think it would be a good idea!". Finally it may come. I as a Palestinian-American would welcome it. -He was unabashedly against the genocide in Palestine (perpetrated with US government complicity) and said that he would arrest crminals like Netanyahu in compliance with International court rulings. Young Jews voted in large numbers for him and this portends the end of the myth that Zionism is "good for Jews". -He will become mayor of 8.8 million people of one of the most diverse cities on earth. Despite the Trump regime's efforts to reduce diversity, it is the future of the US and the world. He will oversee 300,000 city employees!

The excitement among the people of all religions and beliefs is so amazing and visible all over the world. The criminal Zionist movement invested so much capital and their vast media empire and failed. The failure is due to a shift in US public opinion who increasingly see Zionism for what it is: genocidal racist movement intent not only on ethnically cleansing Palestine but in much larger domination and oppression around the world. The ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip only dropped all the masks and exposed the injustice affecting people (not just in Palestine but globally). People saw exactly what they are dealing with when both democratic and republican establishment funded and aided the genocide and the attacks on seven other countries (and now genocide in the Sudan).

The fact that the younger Jewish generation moved against Zionism and voted for Mamdani is VERY SIGNIFICANT. Times are changing and the billionaire autocrats are panicking as their lies are exposed. The elections also saw wins for other candidates including Ghazala Hashmi will become the first Muslim woman elected statewide as Virginias lieutenant governor with a new and first female Governer Abigail Spanberger and for new Governor of New Jersey, Mikie Sherril who opposed the starvation of Gaza. These progressives faced the establishment (democrat and republican) and the military industrial complex and won. The wins (especially Mamdani) shatter the myth that, in order to win elections, the democratic party needs to cater to rich greedy people, the military-industrial complex, and support genocide/ethnic cleansing!

We do congratulate the new mayor and other elected officials but we must not rest. We caution him to take good security measures since the establishment has a history of targeting those who speak out (John F Kennedy, Martin Luther King etc). Yet, we need to work harder to ensure that the awakening global consciousness that had spread from the Gaza Strip (due to genocide and ecocide) to cities around the world continue to grow. This is a political earthquake of immense ramifications but our work becomes more important going forward. The global intifada (uprising) is bearing fruits and must be escalated to lead us to a world of equity, peace, justice. The horrific alternative of global ecocide and genocide should continue to give us urgency. Remember that we are the many, they are the few.

Another world is not only possible, she is on her way. On a quiet day, I can hear her breathing. Arundhati Roy

Lecture Nov 12, 2025 06:00 PM Palestine time: "Genocide, veriticide, medicide, and ecocide in Palestine and why it matters globally" by Mazin Qumsiyeh The Global South Exchange Network (GSEN) Webinar: A partnership event with the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability, Bethlehem University. More info and to register to join here

Registration Form for Kairos Palestine 16th Anniversary International Conference from 10 16 November 2025.

Uniting for Peace: A Solution to Stop Israel's Aggression.

Hundreds of Palestinian villages were depopulated in 1948. To Israelis, it was the War of Independence, to Palestinians it was 'Al Nakba' - the Catastrophe. Director Alon Schwarz revisits former Israeli soldiers as well as Palestinian residents in an effort to re-examine what happened in Tantura, the location of an alleged, Israeli-perpetrated massacre, and find out why 'Al Nakba' is still a taboo in Israeli society. Trailer of new available video.

Israel's lawyer by Prof. John Mearsheimer.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French