Fogarty beach, Oregon
(Image by Bonnie Moreland (free images)) Details DMCA
Witness now our rising!
Share in the excitement,
How high we are on the rocks,
Those great rocks that were once above us,
Their seaweed mantles flattened
And lack-luster
In the baking sun,
Are now below us.
See our gardens swirling
In the clear confusion of our climb.
Yes, we are rising.
This was all we ever wanted!
See how the white boats
At their moorings
Are rising with us?
Every wave must share our oceanic joy.
And there is power in our thunder.
There used to be castles above us.
Where are those castles now?
Ask the fish, ask the deep.