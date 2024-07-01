Witness now our rising!

Share in the excitement,

How high we are on the rocks,

Those great rocks that were once above us,

Their seaweed mantles flattened

And lack-luster

In the baking sun,

Are now below us.

See our gardens swirling

In the clear confusion of our climb.

Yes, we are rising.

This was all we ever wanted!

See how the white boats

At their moorings

Are rising with us?

Every wave must share our oceanic joy.

And there is power in our thunder.

There used to be castles above us.

Where are those castles now?

Ask the fish, ask the deep.