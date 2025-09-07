 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/7/25  

We are grateful, US descending to abyss and more

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

This poem below was inspired by a meeting 6 Sept 2025, #62 of our monthly meetings with friends and supporters. Usually the first hour is about what our institute (palestinenature.org or see this short video) has done that month and the second hour about reality in Palestine and globally. Those attending inspire and energize us.

We Are Grateful By Mazin Qumsiyeh 7 Sept 2025
We are grateful for those who resist and remain,
Who struggle through genocide, bearing the pain.
For doctors in Gaza who heal night and day,
Risking their lives so that others may stay.
For journalists daring to tell what is true,
Two hundred and fifty struck down as they do.
For martyrs whose courage still kindles the flame,
For survivors who rise and give hope with their name.
For friends in the city refusing to flee,
For millions who march, for the jailed yet free.
For hearts that stay open, for minds that will fight,
For Hind Rajabs voice that was honored that night.

We are grateful for meetings that circle the earth,
For the dream of one country, one land of true worth.
For networks that link us through fifty-plus lands,
For gifts of supporters, their hearts and their hands.
For staff and for volunteers steady and kind,
For children whose questions awaken the mind.
For gardens and museums where memory stays,
For prayers and good wishes that brighten our days.
For animals, plants that remind us were one,
For food and for water, for light of the sun.
For friendships enduring, unbroken, and strong,
That carry us forward, that lift us in song.

We are grateful for tyrants who showed us their face,
Their hatred, their greed, their corruption, their race.
For Trump and for Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir, and the rest,
Whose crimes strip the mask, put their lies to the test.
For trials that teach us endurance and care,
For joy in the sorrows were chosen to bear.

We are grateful for parents who taught us the way,
To cherish the good, and to not go astray.
For family and friends who still walk by our side,
For ancestors struggles, their unbroken stride.
For birth in a land where my soul will remain,
Palestines soil, through the joy and the pain.
The Fertile Crescent, where rivers still flow,
The cradle of peoples all humanity know.
A crossroads of wisdom, of story, of seed,
A beacon of justice in humanitys need.
The wind strips the mask from hypocrisys eyes,
Revealing the truth and unmasking the lies.

Israeli genocidal president once stated Its an entire nation out there that is responsible. Its not true this rhetoric about civilians not aware, not involved. Its absolutely not true. He is on a global tour, meeting the Pope and European (genocidal) leaders.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Genocide, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Thing About Lighting Rods

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

2007 LTE on upcoming 08 Election

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend