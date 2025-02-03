"We are Amidst a Coup" - Marianne Williamson and Tavis Smiley

Marianne Williamson joined Tavis Smiley on January 27, 2025, to talk about the current dictatorial takeover in the US.

She is, as always, clear, consise and pointed.

"This is an existential crisis for a free society."



collaged Images from video

collaged Images from video



What can be done? Attend People Power United's online "Rapid Response for Our Freedoms: Stop Project 2025" on Wednesday Feb 5, 8-9pm EST. People Power United is a grassroots group of over 200,000+ members in all 50 states who champion progress and power to the people. Call your Congressperson, the phone number is at the top of the OEN front page.

Follow Alt National Park Service Facebook page for updates, they are a heroic voice at the forefront of these developments (they have said if their Facebook page disappears , they can be found on BlueSky)

Marianne Williamson offers words of hope here.