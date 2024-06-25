

We Watched Them Murder Many Thousands of Captive Children in Their Concentration Camp! Woe Unto Us by jay janson







It's now June of 2024. Nearly 40,000 human beings, mostly women and children are dead, maybe 90,000 injured, many with limbs amputated, and another 10,000 lie buried beneath the ruble of the approximately 80% of the destroyed homes and other buildings of what were the cities of Gaza,





Let's go back eight months to the beginning of this extraordinary and heartless slaughter happening openly for all the world to see via videos and photographs.





On Oct. 7, 2023 Palestinian Freedom Fighters Broke Out of Israel's Murderous Illegal Concentration Camp





"The fifteen hundred young men who bursted the gates of Gaza on October 7, 2023 were born into an Israeli concentration camp. They lived for two decades or more in a concentration camp. They had no past. They had no present. They had no future. 70% had no jobs. Half of them according to humanitarian organisations suffered from what is called severe food insecurity. My Holocaust surviving parents would have cheered their break out." [The above is quoted from Norman Finkelstein, Ph.D. in political science from Princeton University, a well-known political scientist and author who specialises in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Holocaust studies, whose father and mother were survivors of the concentration camps at Auschwitz and Majdanek. The rest of Finkelstein's entire family on both sides was murdered during the Holocaust.]





On Oct. 7, the militant Palestinian organisation Hamas based in Gaza led a brutal invasion of Israel. Israel accuses Hamas of killing 1,200 people, mainly civilians, however the major Hebrew newspapers have carried Israeli military admissions that firing from Israeli Apache Helicopters and tanks accounted for some of the Israeli civilian deaths.

