Lock Your Doors! Lab Monkeys Escape

This week, 43 primates escaped from the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center in Yemassee, South Carolina and residents were warned to keep their windows and doors locked. This is not the first time threats to the public from animals used in research have occurred.

Three months before Louisiana's 2005 Hurricane Katrina, over 40 monkeys escaped from the Tulane Primate Center in Covington, La and some remained on the loose. (During the actual Hurricane 8,000 animals, drowned, died without food and water or were euthanized in labs.)

Ten years later, the the same primate center was investigated by the CDC because "deadly bacteria used in bioweapons" used on monkeys was spreading.

While some people fear deadly pathogens and/or primate attacks, many more are shocked to hear what transpires behind the "Plexiglass Curtain." Bio-weapons? Lethal pathogens? Non-recovery procedures? Paid for by our tax dollars? Who knew?

In fact, exposure of such taxpayer-funded research is so sensitive, in 2009 the University of Iowa was cleared to construct a "subterranean vivarium" for "an extra measure of protection from animal rights extremists," reported The Scientist. The measure would assure that activists could not see the purpose-bred animals arriving on their one-way journey and the general public could not hear screams (though dogs are sometimes given vocal cordectomies just in case.) No wonder activists chant, "Nothing to hide? "Let us inside."

Research Monkeys in the News

It is doubtful the escape of monkeys in South Carolina will spark new interest in animal research but it should. Recently, a company working for Charles River Laboratories was fined for improperly shipping endangered long-tailed macaques for research reported Statnews and probes into similar violations of international treaties are underway.

Ethiopian Airlines similarly "shipped thousands of endangered monkeys crammed into tiny wooden crates halfway around the world," wrote People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), for the "grueling journey of 10,000 miles" to US labs.

Two years ago, NBC reported that Orient BioResource Center and similar companies were believed to be "involved in an international monkey smuggling scheme in which endangered primates were being pulled from the wild and shipped to the United States for use by government researchers and pharmaceutical companies."

But Let Us Explain

Ever since PETA's Alex Pacheco exposed treatment of the Silver Spring monkeys in 1981, animal researchers have been reduced to uttering "it's not how it looks" or "let us explain" when grisly lab pictures surface. In the 1980s, some medical centers were forced to replace their live "dog labs" that were basic to medical education with the less upsetting pig labs. At demonstrations over the cruelty of dog labs at Northwestern University's medical school in Chicago in 1988, medical students laughed at and jeered at protestors through open windows. Future healers?

Meanwhile, the controversial "forced swim" test in which animals are placed in water and forced to swim to keep from drowning (used to test antidepressant effectiveness) has recently come under the ethical microscope, too.

Expectedly, animal researchers turn nasty when their lab work and funding are exposed. For example, when a group called Progress for Science dared to question taxpayer-funded primate research conducted at UCLA in 2014, they were met by an angry mob of as many as 40 UCLA researchers and their supporters who yelled obscenities, some having to be restrained by police.

