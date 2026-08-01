 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/1/26  

We Have Monsters!

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   1 comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

Fascism - Propaganda and Subordination To The Duce
Fascism - Propaganda and Subordination To The Duce
(Image by Daniel Arrhakis - Visual Arts from flickr)   Details   DMCA


In Stephen Kinzer's The Brothers: John Foster Dulles, Allen Dulles, and Their Secret World War, there's an aside conversation intended to describe the brothers, Cold-War hawks, John Foster Dulles and Allen Dulles. In 1953, when John Foster served as Secretary of State and John as Director of the CIA, many Americans, Kinzer argues, would have considered the two heroes the way many were drawn to see the "hero" in Shane. It's no accident that Shane is a 1953 film intended to reinforce "a cultural consensus that steadied America's self-image during the disorientating early years of the Cold War." And the necessary consensus is simple: there are "thugs" out there for the US, the good guys, to kill!


America, consequently, had to save countries seen as "frontiers" because, as America's powerful leaders perceived, thugs "are threatening peaceable people." Until a "good" man arrives on the scene, these threatened people are in danger. This hero isn't "invited," yet the threatened people recognize a hero when they see one.


The man playing the hero in the film is Alan Ladd, playing a "brooding" but a "noble" gunman, Shane, in the old West. After Shane kills the thugs, "he rides away." Kinzer adds, "the hero acts precisely, as many Americans believe their country acts in the world." He "risks his life" to rid the world of "wrongdoers."


But that's not the end.


I've seen Shane several times. The first time, as an undergraduate in a film class. There's an issue of class, "squatters" versus landlords, in which the homesteaders are so innocent and the landowners, in white hats, have a point about folks squatting on their land.


A former Confederate Southerner, however, takes up with the homesteaders. He's a neighbor to these folks in Wyoming. His history is never mentioned. Neither is the history of the gunman hired by the landowners. He is also a former Confederate soldier, but he now works for the landowners.


The two meet up outside the saloon where the hired gunman shots and kills the Southern homesteader. In short, the good guy, Shane, kills the hired gunman, and supposedly, that's the end of the story. The homesteaders are free to keep the land. In the meantime, Shane is seen riding off with his right arm dangling. He's damaged. Perhaps, permanently. He's a professional gunman without the use of his right hand.


Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Lenore Daniels Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): American History; Authoritarianism; Change; Cultural Genocide; Democracy; Fascism; Freedom; Gaza Genocide; Genocide; Genocide; (more...) Monsters; Regime Change; Republican Fascism; Violence; War Propaganda, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

And So, This Is What?

About that "Freedom" to Erase My Ancestor's Struggle for Freedom

Have You Had Enough of the Madness of Capitalism? Is It Time To Consider What Marx Really Said?

America's Embrace of Willful Ignorance

With Bloomberg, Are African Americans Trying On the Iron Boot?

Me Too: Abuse of Power and Managed Inequality

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 4 fans, 236 articles, 305 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
The world has wizened up to the real export America offers instead of democracy.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 1, 2026 at 9:04:40 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend