 
Login/Register Login | Register
278 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Water Legal Jujitsu in Flint and Detriot Stopping Accountability and Action

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Robert Weiner
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

Article originally published in The PuLSE Institute

By Robert Weiner and Olivia Ardito

Ten years later, it's clear that water has become subject to legal jujitsu in Flint and Detroit.

What Flint and Detroit have in common is that authorities' legal gymnastics abound with bureaucrats protecting each other -- and left the clear decision-making to deny good water unresolved, legal responsibility abandoned. Detroit and Flint should Fight the Water Bureaucrats, and get the state and city officials to atone. Authorities have circled the wagons and left the crises unresolved. The Detroit and Flint officials, as well as state leaders, who made the decisions should be prosecuted and disciplined more forcefully.

Flint went from being a relatively small city in Michigan known for its strong labor ethic to dominating the headlines of national news overnight in 2014. Shocking images surfaced that showed filthy, putrid brown water coming out of the sinks of homes all over the city. Studies revealed that the water was full of lead and bacteria that caused a variety of medical ailments, notably lead poisoning, to plague the population. At least 115 people died. This was the Flint Water Crisis, and it has mysteriously disappeared from the media.

A group of Flint residents understandably decided to sue Michigan state officials for the damage, deaths, and illnesses that the tainted water caused. The governor and his team chose to change from the clean source of Detroit's system to the Flint River, known as a dirty waste disposal site.

Yet, ten years later, some prominent public officials who were allegedly involved in the international lead water scandal walked away free. That includes former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder who was charged with willful neglect of duty, as well as former Michigan Director of Health and Human Services Nick Lyon, and then Michigan's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Eden Wells, who were both charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Additionally, the residents of Flint still do not have safe, clean drinking water. The case should be open and shut: the authorities chose to go the cheaper route and knowingly gave the people dirty water. Why has Flint still not received justice? Simply put, it's because state officials decided to prioritize each other over Michigan citizens by using legal gymnastics.

Here's what happened with Flint and what could happen in Detroit if nothing changes.

When residents of Flint joined together in 2015, led by Melissa Mays, to sue Governor Snyder and the state officials of Michigan, they were met with red tape from all angles. First, Michigan state laws require that lawsuits against the state must be submitted "in a timely manner" to be considered. Considering the crisis lasted an extended period of time and cannot be pinned down to a singular moment, this phrasing blocked the case from even beginning. Mays v. Snyder had to be reviewed by the Michigan Supreme Court before proceedings could begin. After this delay, the court ruled in Mays' favor and then, five years later, the case started.

Unfortunately, Mays and other Flint residents' case was doomed from the start. It is particularly remarkable how Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel decided to implement the unusual legal technique of a one-person grand jury.

Unique to Michigan, a one-person grand jury consists of a single judge reviewing evidence and deciding charges in private. The choice had various implications. First, Flint residents did not receive the right of a jury of their peers ruling in their favor. Another state official would decide their fate after years of state officials failing them. Second, it takes a highly public issue and forces it to be private. The small, majority-black city of Flint only got noticed because of how the public news paid attention to them when the government failed them. Keeping the trial behind closed doors does not benefit the citizens at all.

Finally, a one-person grand jury shields governor Snyder from any warranted public criticism. In short, a one-person grand jury arguably helps the state avoid accountability at the expense of justice for Flint residents.

Eventually, the case ended because the Michigan Supreme Court ruled the process to be improper. All charges were dropped, legal teams admitted defeat by claiming they could not take the case further, and not a single public official has been charged or served any jail time for what was done to Flint residents.

In an ironic twist of fate, Gov. Snyder attempting to save money by switching water sources ended up costing the state $60 million in legal fees and a $626 million settlement according to estimates. While residents were given some financial compensation, they will not have justice until state officials are made to answer in a court of competent jurisdiction for their alleged role in making Flint families sick and breaking their trust in the government.

Flint serves as a warning for Detroit residents because Detroit has been suffering for at least ten years from constant water shutoffs. City officials chose to turn off running water for countless residents to save money and address the debt that they created. It is incomprehensible how officials could choose to sacrifice access to water, a basic human right, to fix their issues at the direct expense of their citizens.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Accountability; Detroit; Flint Michigan; Flint Water; Legal Abuse; Water; Water Conflict; Water Infrastructure US; Water Policy; Water Quality; (more...) Water Rights, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Bad money vs. bad money -- how Denver ballot measure could be blueprint for getting money out of politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend