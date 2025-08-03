 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Enviro Eco Nature      

Wasted by Design: Inside Fashion's Production Paradox

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment

Dan Zhang

fast fashion
fast fashion
(Image by Drew de F Fawkes from flickr)   Details   DMCA
="--" id="docs-internal-guid-72c45f57-7fff-edb8-a082-814604110034">We are living in a profound paradox. Human productivity has reached unprecedented heights, yet this efficiency has spawned equally staggering waste. This is especially true in the global fashion industry, a multi-trillion-dollar behemoth whose core operations are built on a foundation of systemic, almost sanctioned waste. Every year, a staggering 92 million tons of textiles are sent directly to landfills, equivalent to a full truckload of clothing being permanently discarded every second.

You might ask: with so much deadstock on one hand and so many developing countries and regions in need on the other, why can't these goods be put to use, sold cheaply, or donated to those who need them? The answer is a brutal reality that, while seemingly illogical, aligns perfectly with the operating logic of the current global fashion industry.

First, introducing a massive volume of stock clothing into less developed countries has the immediate consequence of decimating their local textile and apparel industries. As local manufacturing disappears, the entire related supply chain-- from cotton farming to textile production and dyeing-- withers. This deals a heavy blow to a nation's industrialization process.

Second, the process of "donation" is not as simple as it seems. It involves exorbitant costs. Consider the screening and sorting required: classifying, cleaning, and packing clothes of different types, sizes, and seasons demands significant manpower and resources. Then there are the transportation costs for cross-border shipping, which are incredibly high. Furthermore, tariffs and trade barriers exist; some countries impose them to protect their local industries, further increasing the cost and difficulty of donation. For all these reasons, fashion companies find that the most cost-effective solution is also their optimal one: disposing of inventory locally, such as sending it to landfills or incinerators.

The root of this dilemma is not an accidental flaw but a structural defect in traditional manufacturing: the "produce-first, sell-later" model. In this system, companies rely on market demand forecasts to engage in large-scale production to achieve economies of scale. But forecasts are never perfect. The direct consequence is an astronomical amount of unsold inventory. Waste, here, is not a byproduct but a "business cost" necessary to keep the system running-- a liability cleverly shifted from the balance sheet onto the planet's environment.

The environmental cost of this model is clear and quantifiable. The fashion industry accounts for 10% of all global carbon emissions, more than international flights and maritime shipping combined. It is responsible for 20% of all industrial water pollution worldwide. Producing a single cotton T-shirt requires nearly 700 gallons of water, while a pair of jeans requires almost 2,000 gallons. Behind these numbers is a production system that tolerates immense resource consumption in pursuit of extremely low unit costs.

Beyond the environmental toll, the social costs are equally alarming. The globalized supply chain shifts production to developing countries, where the pressure for rapid output often leads to the neglect of labor rights. According to a report by the U.S. Department of Labor, there is evidence of forced labor in the fashion industry in multiple countries. Meanwhile, the waste generated at the consumer end is often exported back to these same developing nations for disposal, inflicting a "secondary injury" on their already fragile environments and communities. Ghana, for example, receives about 15 million items of used clothing each week, of which up to 40% is of such poor quality that it cannot be sold and ends up in towering piles of waste.

This overproduction-driven model has also profoundly shaped our consumer culture on a psychological level. Fast fashion giants release new styles at a breathtaking pace, creating in consumers a perpetual craving for novelty and a rapid fatigue with the old. Over the past 15 years, the average number of times a garment is worn has decreased by about 36%, with many items being discarded after only seven to ten wears. This "disposable culture" is not a simple matter of personal choice; it is actively shaped and reinforced by the industry's production speed and marketing strategies.

The problem we face, therefore, is far more profound than just "not being green enough." It is a systemic, interlocking dilemma: a production model based on prediction inevitably leads to structural resource misallocation and waste; this waste generates enormous negative externalities on environmental, social, and psychological levels; and the entire system cleverly distributes and conceals these costs through a globalized supply chain, making it resistant to reforms in any single segment.

Therefore, any meaningful solution cannot stop at advocating for recycling or using eco-friendly materials. It must fundamentally challenge the very logic of how we "make" things.

Rate It | View Ratings

Dan Zhang Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I started my career as a journalist, then pivoted to PR and even snagged an International Advertising Award. These days, I'm running a personalized gift website. I'll be regularly sharing my thoughts and insights on the industry, fun (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Fashion; Waste, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Opening a Deceased's Phone: A Comfort, a Right, or a Violation?

Making Memory Tangible: In the Digital Age, How Do We Truly Leave a Legacy?

The Dawn of the Digital Graveyard: What Kind of Afterlife Are We Leaving Behind?

The Cold Comfort of Memorial Accounts: On Big Tech's Good Intentions and Powerlessness

From Sugar Skulls to Digital Ghosts: How Memorial Gifts Connect Us to the Departed

Breaking Free: Reclaiming Your Authentic Self in a High-Speed World

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dan Zhang

Become a Fan
(Member since May 23, 2025), 7 articles, 7 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

  New Content

Familiar things can hide surprising truths.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 3, 2025 at 12:59:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend