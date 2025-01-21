 
Login/Register Login | Register
282 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

War is making us poor?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment

John Rachel
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Rachel
Become a Fan
  (47 fans)


(Image by John Rachel)   Details   DMCA

Since 2006, I've been in 35 countries. Total over my lifetime is 44. I've been in extremely wealthy countries with sky-high standards of living -- Sweden, Norway, Monaco, Switzerland, Austria -- and been personally immersed in extreme poverty -- Uganda, Kenya, Laos, Cambodia, Philippines, Myanmar, Nepal. When I was in Kenya, I lived in a community called Mbita, that had no running water, no electricity, and we went to the bathroom in a hole in the ground. I bathed with the locals in Lake Victoria. All I had to bring was a bar of soap and a towel. But we had to be on guard. The local hippos were temperamental and often very aggressive.

Granted, compared to the extreme poverty in Kenya and other 3rd World countries, for most people life in the US is luxurious.

So . . . how can 'war be making us poor'?

'Poor' is a relative term. The US constantly trumpets itself as the richest country in the world, the richest country in history! And via carefully compiled spread sheets prepared by neoliberal economists, we can find a strong evidence for the claim.

However, facts on the ground for millions of American citizens, tell a different story.

The simple truth is that, yes, there are a handful of Americans who are doing incomprehensibly well. They have vast piles of money, huge stock and property portfolios, accounts in tax haven countries bulging at the seams. But this is at the very top of the economic ladder. This opulence and affluence is not shared with 99.9% of the rest of us. The brutal truth is, wealth inequality has become so extreme, it has gutted our economy of vitality, undermined what used to be a diverse and robust manufacturing base, inaugurated "casino capitalism", i.e. rabid financialization and speculation, and stranded ordinary citizens without what many other countries consider the "basics" of a healthy functioning society. For everyday people, while they may not have to bathe in local streams and lakes, these changes -- which only benefit the wealthy elite -- have made life increasingly difficult. Opportunities are disappearing and for the middle and working classes, just surviving and maintaining an acceptable living standard has become an increasingly daunting challenge.

Travelers from America, gone for extended periods of time and traveling in some of the better-off countries -- including, by the way, Russia and China -- report being shocked when they return to the US . . . shocked at the condition of our basic infrastructure, by the filth of our cities, by the level of homelessness, by the general quality of life they see. They are shocked and appalled by the level of anxiety, depression, and often anger and hostility which has become the norm. People are anxious, confused, frustrated, often frightened.

I'm not going to compare the US with Bangladesh or Haiti. Or Monaco or Switzerland. But I think it's realistic to contrast what the US has become, first, to what it claims to be; and second, what as the "richest country in the world" it, by its own reckoning, should be.

I suggest you read my book. It's very eye-opening. It's not just a catalog of misery. It both takes aim at the primary cause of our economic malaise and decline -- endless war, unnecessary and accelerating militarization of our society -- and points the way for citizens to directly intervene and reverse the disintegration, before the US can no longer function as a nation.

The decline is almost imperceptibly gradual but there's doubt about what's happening: War is bankrupting the US politically, spiritually, socially, and economically.

We can do better.

WAR IS MAKING US POOR!


(Image by John Rachel)   Details   DMCA

Rate It | View Ratings

John Rachel Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written ten novels and six political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets. Since leaving (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Activism Anti-War; Antiwar; Antiwar Movement; Citizens; Congress Failed Oversight Democracy; Congress War Funding; Democracy; Endless War; Peace; Peace; (more...) Peace Advocacy Activism; Peace_War; War Neocon Expansionism; War- Cost Of $$; World War III, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Be Afraid ... Be Very Afraid!

Obama Surrounds Himself With Neocons and Other Hawkish Lunatics

Trump's Gone Too Far This Time!

Isn't it Time to Stop America's Ugly Game of Thrones Business?

Freedom of the Press

Ten Commandments For A New American Century

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

John Rachel

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 138 articles, 5038 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

  New Content

'Poor' is a relative term. The US constantly trumpets itself as the richest country in the world, the richest country in history! And via carefully compiled spread sheets prepared by neoliberal economists, we can find strong evidence for the claim. However, facts on the ground for millions of American citizens, tell a different story.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025 at 6:05:22 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend