War, god and the silence of mountains (reprint from 2/24)

Here is a funny poem. Sometimes I need to light up. So, I hope you enjoy this little story about how an alien introduced the seed of war into Creation in the form of humans, and tempted god to take credit for his handiwork. The alien just wanted to father war-like worlds because he was a sociopathic a**hole.

.....................

1 Five wars ago

Five or so wars ago I almost lost you

To a great war, my father.

(That would be my soul talking)

Five wars from now

I might be gone,

We all might, but who's counting?

(Who's even listening?)



2 A hundred wars ago

A hundred wars ago, god said,

"This can't go on, this is crazy."

Every hundred wars

He says that.

But a hundred thousand wars ago

He wasn't alone.

Nature was also asking.

Nature was grumbling.

The underwater mountains grew angry.

The sea sent up waves of protest

That reached almost to the heavens.

Barnacles began to grow on god's toes.

God said, "Don't look at me I'm just the

Grounds Keeper."

Mountains said, "Yeah, right!

What happened?

This used to be a nice neighborhood!"

(Mountains have no short-term memory.)



3 What God said to the mountains

God said: "In the beginning

There was no war.

An alien showed up and planted his seed.

I didn't think it was a good idea,

But he had a big ship.

And he was all-powerful and scary.

He said, 'Do you want a piece of me?'

I said (god said), 'I don't want no trouble.'

But he (the alien) read my thoughts which were: 'How many planets

Has this a**hole fathered?'

The alien said, 'Legion'.

(The alien said:) 'Humans are here to stay. Make the best of it.

Take credit if you want.

I don't give a sh*t.

I have no feelings, no conscience, no plan.'

And then (continued god) he disappeared.

But he left his calling card

Floating on my prize creation, the sea.

It simply said,"War Inc."



4 God was quiet

God was quiet.

The mountains were quiet for a thousand wars,

And then they said

"Oh", and then they were silent again.

They have been silent ever since.