War and Pacifism: Riding on the back of the alligator

Thich Nhat Hanh’s groundbreaking 1975 book, The Miracle of Mindfulness, has sold millions of copies and has never gone out of print.

“We often think of peace as the absence of war, that if powerful countries would reduce their weapon arsenals, we could have peace. But if we look deeply into the weapons, we see our own minds- our own prejudices, fears and ignorance... To work for peace is to uproot war from ourselves and from the hearts of men and women."

The potential power of media and leaks:

CBS evening news anchor Walter Cronkite — often cited as "the most trusted man in America"— traveled to Vietnam after the 1968 Tet Offensive and broadcasted an editorial declaring that the war was deadlocked, a moment that famously swayed mainstream public confidence.

The Pentagon Papers (1971): Military analyst Daniel Ellsberg leaked a top-secret Department of Defense history of the United States' political-military involvement in Vietnam to The New York Times, proving to the public that successive administrations had systematically lied about the scope and prospects of the war

Did you know?

The War Powers Resolution (1973): Prompted largely by years of public outcry and executive overreach during the Vietnam conflict, Congress passed the War Powers Resolution over a presidential veto, seeking to limit a president's ability to commit U.S. forces to armed conflict without congressional authorization.

It requires the president to notify Congress within 48 hours of deploying military forces into hostilities (or imminent hostilities) and mandates that those forces be withdrawn within 60 to 90 days unless Congress explicitly authorizes the action or declares war.

Great pacifists:

Bertha von Suttner (1843–1914): Austrian novelist and peace activist wrote the influential anti-war book Lay Down Your Arms! and became the first woman to be solely awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1905.

Albert Einstein (1879 - 1955): was a vocal and absolute pacifist who strongly opposed nationalism, militarism, and later, nuclear weapons. “Now still a little time remains for us to consider different paths leading to the establishment of a federation of nations in which men may develop and use their creative capacities to serve mankind.” (November, 1947)

(He did not help build the atomic bomb and had no direct role in the Manhattan Project. Instead, his involvement was limited to providing the theoretical framework decades prior and serving as the catalyst for the project's inception through a warning letter to the U.S. government.)

Native American peace makers:

Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce tribe and the Great Peacemaker (Deganawida) of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy are among the most famous figures associated with Native American peace, diplomacy, and nonviolent resistance.

Chief Joseph (Hinmaton Yalaktit): While he led the Nez Perce through the tragic conflict of the 1877 Nez Perce War, he is widely remembered for his eloquent pleas for peace, human rights, and the famous surrender words, "I will fight no more forever," spoken to spare the lives of his remaining people. The Great Peacemaker (Deganawida)

The Great Peacemaker (Deganawida): Along with Jigonhassasee and Hiawatha, the 12th- or 15th-century Great Peacemaker established the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Confederacy's Great Law of Peace, replacing cycles of inter-tribal warfare with a governance model based on righteousness, health, and civil authority.

Peaceful mammals:

Wombat: A wombat’s primary defense is its thick, rock-hard rump, which it uses like a shield or a "meat cork" to block the entrance of its burrow.

Capybaras, sloths and manatees rank among the most peaceful animals in the world due to their calm temperaments and non-aggressive behavior.

One of my favorite pacifist animals is the Capybara. Their only defense is, they are so calm that they do not trigger predatory instincts in other animals. It has been documented that capybaras occasionally ride on the backs of alligators, caimans, or crocodiles. (Trail-cameras in places like the Pantanal wetlands of Brazil have captured these moments.)