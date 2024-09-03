 
War and Language

War and Language

David Son

Language is important. Language is the primary way in which we communicate. Though we can communicate in pictures and images, they are not language. Sound that transcends language- like a siren- is not language either. It supersedes other forms of communicating. Language are words written or spoken.

The diffusion of the English language has been ongoing for many years. In the 1990''s there was a swelling of English as Second Language Teachers in Asia, particularly South Korea. Over the past decades, the United States with its large economy has exported its goods and culture, and also promoted learning English. The goal of globalization includes a worldview consensus, which ultimately would be held in a common language. The spread of commerce and the advance of Internet technology has helped this process.

In 2019, Ukraine gave legal priority to the Ukrainian language in more than 30 spheres of public life. There are 33 million Russian speakers in Ukraine's population of 45 million. (Wikipedia) Russian language is prevalent in Ukrainian media, if not predominant. The move to promote the Ukrainian language over the Russian language is a pro-West shift, away from Russia. It divides the direction of the population.

War is a problem for language. The conflict of war creates competing news narratives. Ukraine will forge a narrative favorable to its interests, while Russia will cast a narrative that justifies its actions. The formation of two narratives is an expected outcome of war. War is military actions coupled with political goals. Each media must report both military successes and failures, while at the same time define its political agenda.

War must end in either conditional or unconditional surrender or truce agreement. The object of conflict is resolve, and this occurs through mediation. The object of war is peace, and this occurs through diplomacy. Diplomacy is mediated by the U.N. or general public. In diplomacy, both sides must have an opportunity to explain their grievances at the table before a public audience which can decide fact or fiction.

I earned a M.A. in History (1996) from Temple University. Also, I earned a M.S.Ed in Education (1999) from the University of Pennsylvania. I am a former teacher. I live in Pottstown, Pa.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
