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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/10/26  

War abolisher couple, Ecology of Disposession, and more

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments
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Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

Jessie and I are honored to be recognized as "War abolisher couple" among other good groups given war abolisher awards. You can attend the award ceremony 24 July online by registering on the same link

The horrors facing our people and all of humanity are beyond description. Every day we see he ongoing genocide and etnic cleansing, the ecocide, the culturicide and much more. But we also get inspiration from so many people working hard for peace for justice (including environmental justice) for people and for our shared planet. For example the team is working with students attending our latest summer camp - this one focused on cultural heritage for youth ages 12-16. To see this and our other activities, visit.

Please see this very short (6.5 minutes) video about our work and support by volunteering remotely or in person (palertinenature.org/volunteer) and/or donating ( palestinenature.org/donations) (and we need the support for the new museum of natural history and exhibits).

New publication citing us by Diane Kurzman: The Ecology of Dispossession: Israel's nature reserves in the West Bank use the language of conservation to restrict Palestinian life while facilitating settlement expansion. Jewish Currents July 2026.

Fearing Cultural Erasure, a Palestinian Literary Movement Takes Root.

Listen: how genocide was planned long time ago (thanks to collective effort): Dramatic shift in US public opinion: Half of democrats and 30% of all voters now say Israel committed genocide (20% only say it did not and the rest are unsure/don't have enough information)

War crimes and genocide archive. 65000 videos, 18000 photos, and lots of documents (don't say you did not know)

You can at least do armchair activism by emailing your government officials. For example in the UK, you can email the PM

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

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Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

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