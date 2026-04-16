War Prayers and the Battle of the Gods



WATCH: Hegseth prays for 'overwhelming violence' against enemies As the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran continues, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth prayed for .overwhelming violence. against enemies ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: PBS NewsHour) Details DMCA



Something unexpected has happened. The language of war in our time has become overtly theological. Generals, presidents, and pundits no longer speak only of strategy and security. They speak of righteousness, evil, destiny, even damnation. God is being invoked not as a distant witness, but as an active participant in violence.

That shift should alarm Christians. Because once war becomes theological, the real question is no longer about tactics or national interest. It becomes a question of which God is being served.

Liberation theologian Pablo Richard (a friend and colleague of mine) called this the "battle of the gods." Not a metaphor, but a stark reality. The God of empire stands opposed to the God of liberation. One blesses domination. The other defends life.

According to Richard, this contest between gods is perennial and present in the Bible itself -- a royal god of war (E.g., King David's) vs. a prophetic defender of war's victims (Isaiah, Jeremiah, Jesus).

We can see that battle clearly if we listen carefully to four voices now shaping the conversation: Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Pope Leo XIV. (As we'll see, Mark Twain's irony enriches the mix.)

Hegseth's Prayer

Start with Hegseth. His recent "war prayer" (see above video) is not subtle. It is explicit, even shocking in its candor:

"Behold now the wicked who rise against your justice and the peace of the righteous. Snap the rod of the oppressor, frustrate the wicked plans and break the teeth of the ungodly. By the blast of your anger, let the evil perish. Grant this task force clear and righteous targets for violence. Let every round find its mark against the enemies of righteousness and our great nation. Let justice be executed swiftly and without remorse, that evil may be driven back and wicked souls delivered to the eternal damnation prepared for them."

There is no ambiguity here. God is invoked as a warrior, a strategist, an executioner. Violence is not merely permitted; it is sacralized. Targets become "righteous." Killing becomes "justice." Even damnation is folded into the logic of national defense.

This is theology. But it is a theology of empire.

Echoes of Mark Twain

One might be tempted to dismiss such language as rhetorical excess. But Mark Twain long ago warned us against that complacency. In The War Prayer, he exposed what lies hidden in every patriotic invocation of God. His imagined congregation prays for victory, but a prophetic voice translates their words into their true meaning:

"O Lord our Father" help us to tear their soldiers to bloody shreds with our shells. Help us to cover their smiling fields with the pale forms of their patriot dead. Help us to drown the thunder of the guns with the shrieks of their wounded. Help us to wring the hearts of their unoffending widows. Turn them out roofless with their little children. Make heavy their steps, water their way with their tears . . .."

Twain's point is devastating. Every prayer for "our" victory is also a prayer for "their" destruction. Every appeal to God on behalf of one nation carries within it a curse upon another.

Hegseth, unlike Twain's congregation, does not hide that fact. He says openly what Twain forced his readers to confront indirectly. That is what makes the present moment so revealing. The veil has been lifted.

Trump's God

And what of Donald Trump? His contribution is less literary but no less theological. His rhetoric consistently casts geopolitical conflict in absolute moral terms. America is righteous. Its enemies are evil. God, by implication, stands with us.

Trump even portrayed himself as the contemporary incarnation of Jesus.



Trump facing backlash for posting AI-generated image depicting him as Jesus Christ President Trump posted an AI-generated image depicting himself as a Christ-like figure. The post was taken down but there was ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: NBC News) Details DMCA



This is not a portrayal of the Gospel. It is what liberation theologians call idolatry. God becomes a projection of national power, a divine guarantor of political agendas. The "battle of the gods" is decided in advance because God and Jesus have been reduced to a tribal ally.

Pope Leo

Against this stands the sharply different voice of Pope Leo XIV. Responding to such war prayers, he insists:

"This is our God: Jesus, king of peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war. He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them. Even though you make many prayers, I will not listen: your hands are full of blood. (Jesus) revealed the gentle face of God, who always rejects violence. Rather than saving himself, he allowed himself to be nailed to the cross."

This is not merely a moral critique. It is a theological reversal. Leo denies that God can be enlisted in violence at all. He places the crucified Jesus at the center, not the conquering warrior. God is not the one who directs the missiles, but the one who suffers beneath them.

In the framework of Pablo Richard's "battle of the gods," this is the decisive line of division. The God of Hegseth and Trump empowers violence. The God of Jesus absorbs it and exposes it.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Into this already charged theological field steps yet another voice: Benjamin Netanyahu. His response to Leo is chilling in its bluntness:

"History proves that, unfortunately and unhappily, Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan. Because if you are strong enough, ruthless enough, powerful enough, evil will overcome good. Aggression will overcome moderation."

Here the theological mask drops entirely. There is no pretense of divine sanction. Power itself becomes the ultimate reality. If God exists, He is irrelevant. Jesus is irrelevant. What matters is strength, ruthlessness, domination.

Paradoxically, this may be the most honest position of all. It reveals what is often concealed beneath religious language. When God is invoked to bless violence, what is really being trusted is power.

Conclusion

And so we arrive at a stark clarity. The theological turn in war discourse has not elevated the conversation. It has exposed it.

On one side stands the god of empire: a god who blesses weapons, sanctifies targets, and guarantees victory. This is the God of naked power, indifferent to Jesus altogether. On another side stands the God of Jesus: the crucified one, who rejects violence and stands with its victims.

Twain, with prophetic irony, shows us the hidden content of our prayers. Hegseth makes that content explicit. Trump idolizes it. Netanyahu strips it of illusion. Pope Leo challenges it at its root.

The question for Christians is unavoidable. When we hear calls to prayer in times of war, which of these voices are we echoing? Which God are we addressing?

Because in the end, the "battle of the gods" is not fought in the skies above battlefields. It is fought in human hearts, in the words we speak, in the prayers we dare to offer.

And if Pope Leo is right, there is at least one prayer that God will not hear. It is the prayer that asks Him to bless what the Gospel itself condemns.