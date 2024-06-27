 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
June 27, 2024

War Is Making Us Poor! - The Book

By John Rachel
(Image by John Rachel)   Details   DMCA

Why did I write this book at this time?

It's simple.

America is at the end of its ropes. It's in a tailspin. It's accelerating its own decline and demise. If we as a nation are not consumed by a nuclear war, then we will be cannibalized by horrible policies which will eventually lead to our destruction as a functioning nation.

Our fortunes are declining on every front. Our international standing is plummeting. Our power is shrinking. Our economic viability is fatally compromised. As a society, we are unraveling, increasingly more divided, constantly bickering and at each others throats. Desperation is the new normal. We are losing our sense of what it is to be "an American".

While not the sole cause, it is our military and foreign policy which is largely responsible. We have lost our perspective and are now incapable of cooperation with and respect of other countries. We see the main thrust of this in our militarization both overseas and at home, and our exclusive exercise of military power when dealing with the rest of the world. It's our way or bombs away. Now with our provoking Russia and China, we are crossing existential red lines. It's Russian Roulette with bullets in every chamber.

Domestically, the U.S. -- despite the propaganda and spin -- is a mess. A crash -- a HUGE crash -- is coming. The U.S. as a country is becoming insolvent. Individually, we are in debt up to our eyebrows. And both are only getting worse. The U.S. now pays $1 trillion annually just to service the national debt. That debt is increasing by $1 trillion every three to four months. As individual citizens, with inflation so bad, people are so overwhelmed, they're charging food on their credit cards. There's no end in sight to any of this, other than a complete implosion.

To slow, and hopefully prevent, our complete bankruptcy, I say we have to target the DOD. As I say in the book:

"Can we blame all of America's crises and deficiencies on the military? Perhaps not directly. But we certainly can blame our chronic inability to find the money to fix things on the endless wars and exorbitant DOD budgets."

The DOD consumes the biggest portion of our national budget. That makes it the "Achilles heel" for the entire edifice of catastrophic priorities.

Folks, it's time to get real. We're at an existential moment in our history as a nation and society. If we don't begin to act decisively and immediately, then it's all over.

Understand, our current national leaders will not solve the problem. They continue to exacerbate the problem. They are the problem. At the end of this very short volume, I'm offering a controversial but realistic proposal. It's a modest beginning but at least it's a beginning. I see nothing else out there other than whining and pleading to the very people who are responsible for the disaster, an exercise in futility.

We can still save America from collapse. But hesitation, no matter how conveniently rationalized, will guarantee failure.

Here is the link to the book . . . Click Here.

The overall message is addressed throughout the rest of the website. Start here . . . Click Here.

John Rachel

John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written eight novels and three political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets.
 

Go To Commenting
John Rachel

Member since Jun 2, 2011
  New Content

This must end or we will end . . . as a nation and society.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 27, 2024 at 11:03:01 PM

Bob Stuart

Member since Nov 19, 2008
"The World's Policeman" has sure been playing favourites and leaving whole countries not just poor, but shattered. Doing it on credit serves the plutocrats three times over - profiteering on weapons, profiteering on re-building, and also giving the merchant princes the right to tax citizens. Even by 1812, Native Americans had realized that the US was worse than England, and won the war for Canada.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 28, 2024 at 5:25:04 AM

John Rachel

Member since Jun 2, 2011
Exactly why we need a decapitation strike on our centers of power. The plutocrats have gone too far!

Submitted on Friday, Jun 28, 2024 at 6:21:21 AM

Blair Gelbond

Member since Sep 8, 2011
It's simple.

Yes, the "will to power" is contaminating the nation. And yes, this is reaching truly insane proportions.

As you say, the DOD consumes the biggest portion of our national budget.

Yet, one of the still unspoken reasons for this fact is the actual presence of extraterrestrial visitors and our insane quest for supremacy in this regard.

For now, many, if not most of us, will choose sleep and dreaming over the hard work of waking and acting in the harsh light of day.

Grace is available to help us choose an open-hearted path to community and communion with each other. But my guess is that we, like an alcoholic, will need to hit bottom before we choose sobriety and an authentic spiritual awakening.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 28, 2024 at 12:46:12 PM

shad williams

Member since Apr 13, 2011
This brief introductory video, WAR IS MAKING US POOR, from the great anti-war activist and geopolitical genius (RFK, Jr. not withstanding), John Rachel, shows us what the bottom looks like. Americans and the west and the rest of the world, such as Kenya for example, in general, are clearly in a class war.

It should be obvious that the criminal and genocidal complicit US Congress is fully engaged in heaping economic insults on the people as instructed by its masters through its borrowing of fiat which in return gives the national, state and local legislatures their serial cut in accordance with the Evils blessings - so long as they don't go off and foolishly attempt to get their cut before it's approved, aka Bob Menendez-style... And the Evils never ending divide and conquer policies, wokeism, antizionism=antisemitism prevarication, critical race theory, build border wall(s), shut down Tik Tok, fund Ukraine/Israel, hate, hate, hate, all to keep us confused and divided, so that the people instead of realizing we the people will never be free until we stick pitchforks through their stupid ugly heads, metaphorical and figuratively speaking of course, and take all of their stuff including the commons.

I'd like to see more films depicting how the class war is being won by the evil corrupt billionaire class with the help of their evil corrupt security state and their evil corrupt criminal congress with every single law they pass to enrich themselves at the expense of the people. Moreover, the spirit of War is Making Us Poor is a way to begin correcting course.

Ok?

Submitted on Monday, Jul 1, 2024 at 3:00:42 PM

John Rachel

Member since Jun 2, 2011
You nailed it, Shad. It is a class war and most of the hot and burning issues that we all spend so much time screaming and hand-wringing about are just nasty distractions. Unfortunately, they work. And most of us are swept up in a fruitless whack-a-mole frenzy, thinking we're so concerned and aware and trying to solve problems, when in the big picture, none of it matters.

Thanks for your keen perceptions and sharing your insights with us.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 1, 2024 at 4:54:52 PM

Blair Gelbond

Member since Sep 8, 2011
Wow, Shad (as usual). I'm in full agreement with both you and Rachel. And yes, you nailed it with style.

The beat goes on and on...I will simply add that the MIC (et.al.) has continued to massively expand via Black Projects and Deep Black Projects, many of which are focused on the extraterrestrial presence.

Obviously, we Earth people remain in the dark and distracted. My strong sense is that if anyone wants to understand U/S/ fiscal policy that they (we) will not be able to turn a blind eye the government and military obsession with our newest "enemy."

We are dealing with a virtually unfathomable depth of corruption.

And there are solutions, although they remain outside our usual paradigms. However awake we are, we need to continue the journey.

You bring light and lightness on our road to enlightenment.

Light at the End of the Tunnel by Hon. Paul Hellyer; Wernher von Braun's end of life confession.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 1, 2024 at 6:19:15 PM

John Rachel

Member since Jun 2, 2011
"We are dealing with a virtually unfathomable depth of corruption."

That's for sure. A corruption of the system, a corruption of the heart, a corruption of the soul. Economic considerations aside, the hobbling of the spirit of America by the sinister forces working from within is truly an unfathomable and unforgivable crime. Hope has become hype, just another tool for the spin doctors.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 1, 2024 at 7:17:21 PM

Blair Gelbond

Member since Sep 8, 2011
Thanks for your thoughts, John. I appreciate the keen acuity of your intellect and your realistic grasp of our situation. Each one of us is needed.

I wrote:

"And there are solutions, although they remain outside our usual paradigms. However awake we are, we need to continue the journey."

Interventions need to occur on a multitude of levels, including those you address. First, I believe we all are best served by a multigenerational viewpoint, as change will likely require a number of generations.

Yet, I am simultaneously reminded of Martin Luther King's phrase: "the fierce urgency of now."

Another key element: that those of us dedicated to social change question our most basic assumptions about the nature of the universe in which we live.

As in Star Wars, the dark forces are strong and gaining power. If we play the game on their level, we may well find ourselves stymied. It may be that we will need to uplevel the game.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 1, 2024 at 10:14:50 PM

John Rachel

Member since Jun 2, 2011
The strategy is limited in scope, I realize. However, it is a gateway, targeting mass engagement. This explanation, from a related project, sheds some light on it . . .

What is the Peace Dividend Strategy?

We have to start somewhere. And we need tens of millions of people to be aware and involved.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 1, 2024 at 10:55:19 PM

Rick Staggenborg, MD

Member since Dec 5, 2011
Sounds like a good place to start, but if your figures are correct, that will only enable us to make payments on the national debt. Would I be correct in assuming that that's the minimum payment? I wonder if we will be able to renegotiate without pointing weapons at our creditors.... Sounds to me like the Masters of the Universe who got us in this mess haven't left us an out. No wonder they're totally losing it and starting WWIII with no apparent hesitation. Thanks for keeping up the good fight, John!

Submitted on Friday, Jun 28, 2024 at 6:35:41 PM

John Rachel

Member since Jun 2, 2011
All of our fiscal challenges, including the national debt can be successfully tackled with one master stroke ... click here.

However, that's down the road. There's no sense bringing up any such decisive solutions as long as Congress is controlled by corrupt blockheads. The current bunch is owned lock-stock-and-barrel by Wall Street and the ruling elite. First order of the day is replacing them. Then we can start having promising, game-changing reform ... ismakinguspoor.com/a-nation-at-peace/.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 28, 2024 at 7:55:29 PM

David Watts

Member since Jan 31, 2008
John, I read your book, WAR IS MAKING US POOR!

The book is short, the book is very well written,

and the book is . . . . . REALLY REALLY IMPORTANT!

Thank you for writing it.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 1, 2024 at 8:35:37 PM

John Rachel

Member since Jun 2, 2011
Thanks for the positive words!

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 2, 2024 at 12:20:57 AM

