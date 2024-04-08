Walter Ong, Judith Butler, and the Vatican on Gender (REVIEW ESSAY)



Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) April 8, 2024: Recently Nicole Winfield of the Associated Press published the article "Vatican to publish document on gender, surrogacy, and human dignity next week: (dated April 2, 2024) at the National Catholic Reporter:

In her article, Winfield says, "Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, the new prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, will hold his first news conference to present the document 'Infinite Dignity, on human dignity,' on April 8, the Vatican announced Tuesday.

"Fernandez, who is very close to [Pope] Francis, revealed the declaration [document] was in the works after he came under criticism for the roll-out of a December document from his office authorizing priests to offer non-liturgical blessings to same-sex couples.

"Conservative bishops, including entire national bishops' conferences in Africa, blasted the document as contrary to biblical teaching about homosexuality and said they wouldn't implement it."

From the standpoint of leftist gender theorists in academia, the authorizing of priests to offer non-liturgical blessings to same-sex couples was undoubtedly a small concession. But to conservative Catholics, it was a big deal. That is how fraught certain topics are in the Roman Catholic Church today.

I have profiled the doctrinally conservative Pope Francis, the first Jesuit pope, in my widely read OEN article "Pope Francis on Evil and Satan" (dated March 24, 2019):

Even though I have accurately characterized Pope Francis as doctrinally conservative, he had met with vociferous resistance from certain conservative Catholics. The Italian philosopher and papal biographer Massimo Borghesi has detailed that vociferous conservative resistance in his 2021 book Catholic Discordance: Neoconservatism vs. the Field Hospital Church of Pope Francis, translated by Barry Hudock (Liturgical Press Academic; orig. Italian ed., 2021).

The present wide-ranging review essay will unfold in the following parts: (I.) Gender Differences According to Three Men; (II.) Judith Butler's New 2024 Book on Gender; (III.) Walter Ong's 1981 Book on Gender; (III.A.) Some Further Background Information About Ong; (IV.) The New 2024 Vatican Document on Gender Theory.

(I.) Gender Differences According to Three Men

Now, I recently published an OEN article titled "Pope Francis, David French, and Walter Ong on Gender Differences" (dated March 3, 2024):

