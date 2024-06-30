Waking in the snoring city

horse mask
Bad energy looms over food deserts.
The city that never slept is snoring.
I wake, bolt upright and think
My god I'm still here!
The karmic curtain parts to reveal
Another curtain of water composed of two waves
Eternally meeting and withdrawing
To left and right with near-perfect symmetry.
(I too was once blind
So all of this had to be described to me.)
My nurse was a horse . . .
Well, not exactly.
But close enough.
We habitually miss the point of
Why we are born with imaginations
When everything seems already finished
Or even in decline. It is my job
To dramatize what is actually quite subtle
And (for our own good) quite insidious
Depending on the depth of one's hypnosis.
But, here it is:
(I have something to say
Before the gavel comes down.)
Take the medicine if you must
(Refuse the injection, take the pill.
It's just sugar anyway.)
But I urge you to remember
That there are lots of other possible futures.
It all begins with you
In this food desert / in this snoring city.
