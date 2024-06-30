Waking in the snoring city



horse mask

............................

Bad energy looms over food deserts.

The city that never slept is snoring.

I wake, bolt upright and think

My god I'm still here!

The karmic curtain parts to reveal

Another curtain of water composed of two waves

Eternally meeting and withdrawing

To left and right with near-perfect symmetry.

(I too was once blind

So all of this had to be described to me.)

My nurse was a horse . . .

Well, not exactly.

But close enough.

We habitually miss the point of

Why we are born with imaginations

When everything seems already finished

Or even in decline. It is my job

To dramatize what is actually quite subtle

And (for our own good) quite insidious

Depending on the depth of one's hypnosis.

But, here it is:

(I have something to say

Before the gavel comes down.)

Take the medicine if you must

(Refuse the injection, take the pill.

It's just sugar anyway.)

But I urge you to remember

That there are lots of other possible futures.

It all begins with you

In this food desert / in this snoring city.