Waiting for Russia's Reply to NATO Missiles

Like many, I keep waiting for Russia's reply

Putin said he'd give and he tends to comply,

And now that the Ukes are bombing behind lines,

Which the Russkies say a violation defines,

Any day now they're gonna make an examp'

Of the crime and the perp and on their face stamp.

.

What kind of reply, is the question we ponder,

And therein does our speculation wander,

As we drive down I-5 at end of workday,

And wonder if this road is going to stay

Intact, 'cept for potholes, after Vlad's spree

For he now's the hitter and we the hit-ee.

.

So maybe he'll hit a missile factory of Maine's,

Or a radar facility in White Plains,

Or the Utah base that programs the Reapers,

Or the Tampa one that spies with satt' peepers.

The choices are many: it must be a kick

To weigh and winnow and then take your pick.

.

Or maybe with his new-found friend Mr. Kim,

He'll elect a base in Japan at his whim,

And send it a hypersonic or two,

Enough to make nervous the captain and crew,

Who know against hypers they have little defense,

And might persuade Biden he must needs repents.

.

Alas! Asymmetrical is the watchword these days:

You bust my ride and I'll make your house blaze.

Those two wide oceans just no longer suffice

To keep Yanks safe from the world and its strife,

So this new paradigm they'd better assume,

And on neocons swing the policy broom.

