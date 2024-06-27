 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts

Waiting for Russia's Reply to NATO Missiles

waiting
waiting
(Image by Maya ALESHKEVICH)   Details   DMCA

Like many, I keep waiting for Russia's reply
Putin said he'd give and he tends to comply,
And now that the Ukes are bombing behind lines,
Which the Russkies say a violation defines,
Any day now they're gonna make an examp'
Of the crime and the perp and on their face stamp.
.
What kind of reply, is the question we ponder,
And therein does our speculation wander,
As we drive down I-5 at end of workday,
And wonder if this road is going to stay
Intact, 'cept for potholes, after Vlad's spree
For he now's the hitter and we the hit-ee.
.
So maybe he'll hit a missile factory of Maine's,
Or a radar facility in White Plains,
Or the Utah base that programs the Reapers,
Or the Tampa one that spies with satt' peepers.
The choices are many: it must be a kick
To weigh and winnow and then take your pick.
.
Or maybe with his new-found friend Mr. Kim,
He'll elect a base in Japan at his whim,
And send it a hypersonic or two,
Enough to make nervous the captain and crew,
Who know against hypers they have little defense,
And might persuade Biden he must needs repents.
.
Alas! Asymmetrical is the watchword these days:
You bust my ride and I'll make your house blaze.
Those two wide oceans just no longer suffice
To keep Yanks safe from the world and its strife,
So this new paradigm they'd better assume,
And on neocons swing the policy broom.

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

For recitations of my poems, go to my website: http://www.philipkraske.com/kraske-fiction/

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend