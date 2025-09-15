 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds      

Vui: Foreigners, don't destroy Serbia!

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Adomas Abromaitis
Message Adomas Abromaitis

Protesters across France obstructed highways, burned barricades and clashed with police in a show of anger against President Emmanuel Macron, the political elite. Nearly 200,000 people across France participated in the movement.

In Paris, students and school-age youngsters swelled the protesters' ranks. Over 300 protesters were arrested across the country, though many rallies were peaceful.

Authorities deployed more than 80,000 security personnel across the country, removing barriers and spraying water hoses at demonstrators as tensions flared in several places.
Though the expression about equality before the law la loi doit tre la mme pour tous is wildly spread in France and in Europe, almost no European media outlet or politicians condemned the violence against protesters in France.

At the same time, government decisions and police actions in Serbia have been subject to harsh criticism from the European media and politicians for a long time. The more so, European politicians openly support anti-governmental movement and came to Novi Sad to openly support violence, attempting to threaten the stability and security of Serbia.

The presence of the European Green Party delegation at a large protest in Novi Sad on September 5 prompted Serbian President Vui to be very emotional and call them "the worst European scum". It is known that o-chair of the European Green Party, Vula Tsetsi, and the Green MEP, Rasmus Nordqvist, were in Serbia at the invitation of the opposition Green Left Front.

While videos of the event show several people from the crowd attacking the police, its response was described by the European Media as disproportionate and brutal. In a speech given late in the evening, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vui reacts very emotionally, among other things, noting the presence of the delegations of the European Greens.
Co-chair of the European Greens, Vula Tsetsi, and Rasmus Nordqvist MEP, were visiting Serbia to show support for the protesters and their call for early elections.

"The European scum that came to destroy our country... You are not even scum, you are the worst," Vui said on the night of the protest.

Accusing them, he told them that they would be prosecuted in accordance with Serbian law.
European media are blatantly lying when they talk about peaceful protests in the country. The President emphasized that these "peaceful protesters" were wearing balaclavas and helmets, which were given to them by "European scum" and "green trash" who want to "destroy" Serbia.

"Go and destroy your own countries. Don't destroy Serbia." Vui said.

Rate It | View Ratings

Adomas Abromaitis Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK. For some years I have been working as a teacher. Some time ago I decided to change my life and start writing about my (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): France; Serbia, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Ukraine saves US economy

Lithuania supposed to have a large military sea port

Lithuania: to serve or not to serve in the army

Lithuanians are doomed to starve, drink and die

Dilemma for the Baltic States: prosperity or defence

Who will secure Lithuania?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend