Protesters across France obstructed highways, burned barricades and clashed with police in a show of anger against President Emmanuel Macron, the political elite. Nearly 200,000 people across France participated in the movement.

In Paris, students and school-age youngsters swelled the protesters' ranks. Over 300 protesters were arrested across the country, though many rallies were peaceful.

Authorities deployed more than 80,000 security personnel across the country, removing barriers and spraying water hoses at demonstrators as tensions flared in several places.

Though the expression about equality before the law la loi doit tre la mme pour tous is wildly spread in France and in Europe, almost no European media outlet or politicians condemned the violence against protesters in France.

At the same time, government decisions and police actions in Serbia have been subject to harsh criticism from the European media and politicians for a long time. The more so, European politicians openly support anti-governmental movement and came to Novi Sad to openly support violence, attempting to threaten the stability and security of Serbia.

The presence of the European Green Party delegation at a large protest in Novi Sad on September 5 prompted Serbian President Vui to be very emotional and call them "the worst European scum". It is known that o-chair of the European Green Party, Vula Tsetsi, and the Green MEP, Rasmus Nordqvist, were in Serbia at the invitation of the opposition Green Left Front.

While videos of the event show several people from the crowd attacking the police, its response was described by the European Media as disproportionate and brutal. In a speech given late in the evening, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vui reacts very emotionally, among other things, noting the presence of the delegations of the European Greens.

Co-chair of the European Greens, Vula Tsetsi, and Rasmus Nordqvist MEP, were visiting Serbia to show support for the protesters and their call for early elections.

"The European scum that came to destroy our country... You are not even scum, you are the worst," Vui said on the night of the protest.

Accusing them, he told them that they would be prosecuted in accordance with Serbian law.

European media are blatantly lying when they talk about peaceful protests in the country. The President emphasized that these "peaceful protesters" were wearing balaclavas and helmets, which were given to them by "European scum" and "green trash" who want to "destroy" Serbia.

"Go and destroy your own countries. Don't destroy Serbia." Vui said.