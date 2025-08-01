Votive Candle Out (poem)



'Votive Candle'

Pavlov's dogs

Foaming at the mouth

Barking their bullshit

Singing Joe South

Games people play

Devil's fiddle fiddling

Ghost soldiers baying

Whorehouse diddling



.



It's Candide all over

And I wish I had a garden

Have to swallow the urge

To throw my last card in

Pangloss shows up tonight

I'll knee him hard in his gongos

And if he talks that smack

I'll beat his lily white bongos



.



We're in trouble, folks

I might say if I thought they'd listen

I'd say homo quantum is almost here

And, teamed with AI, is on a mission

Myself, I'm tired of master/slave

And the inoperancy of desire

Tired of playing the game

Quick, blow out my fire