Votive Candle Out (poem)

Pavlov's dogs
Foaming at the mouth
Barking their bullshit
Singing Joe South
Games people play
Devil's fiddle fiddling
Ghost soldiers baying
Whorehouse diddling
.
It's Candide all over
And I wish I had a garden
Have to swallow the urge
To throw my last card in
Pangloss shows up tonight
I'll knee him hard in his gongos
And if he talks that smack
I'll beat his lily white bongos
.
We're in trouble, folks
I might say if I thought they'd listen
I'd say homo quantum is almost here
And, teamed with AI, is on a mission
Myself, I'm tired of master/slave
And the inoperancy of desire
Tired of playing the game
Quick, blow out my fire