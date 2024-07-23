Voting in November!

In November, I'll vote the democratic ticket. I'm left of the Democratic Party. A socialist. A Black woman. A senior. While I'll echo others in praise of President Joe Biden's accomplishments in the last three and a half years, his standing alongside the workers on strike, his support for student debt relief, and his appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to the US Supreme Court, his support, however, for Netanyahu reveals a blindspot for the suffering of Palestinian people.





How can anyone witness the maiming and deaths of children in Gaza? How could anyone allow Israel to continue occupying Palestinian and, after the Hamas' attack on Israeli citizens on October 7, 2023, allow the destruction of Gaza, forcing mothers and father, grandparents to leave behind in the rumble children, mothers, fathers in order to escape the bombing?





I supported the students and citizens of the world who recognized that those bombs and drones, those aircraft carrying them, were paid for with US taxpayers' money.





I support the resistance to tyranny!





I remember the Anita Hill hearings and the younger man, Biden. I'm old enough to understand that people change. When Rep. Clyburn endorsed Biden for president in 2020, I thought of the Biden at the Hill hearing. But there was Trump, the narcissist, the racist. So angry with the assumption that all Blacks are in one camp, I voted for Biden, in opposition to the fascist!





Now, in recent days, I listened to "ridin' with Biden" slogans from pundits, politicians, and civic leaders condemning those of us who thought differently, who thought Biden should step aside for the good of the country. For democracy! I heard the insults about the donor class and George Clooney, and for a few days, I thought I had been transported to 1933 Germany. Or 1933 USA





Prior to Sunday, July 21, 2024, when Biden announced he would pull out of the race for president and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, I would have voted for-- well-- no one! I wasn't prepared to put on Nazi boots! Prior to Sunday, I saw myself and those like me eventually put out on the streets as a result of the Right-wing extremists finally having their way, doing away with social security and raising the rents up even higher than they are now. How long would I and other seniors have stayed on the streets before being declared "criminal" and incarcerated?





Trump calling for retribution and declaring populations of American citizens enemies is a nightmare for which America would never wake from. At least, not in my lifetime. Project 2025 would have rendered a country in a dystopia world. Citizens here starving and dying because of the cruelty of Trump's enablers, each trying to outdo the other in order to receive an invitation to Mar-a-Lago. A cozy position next to "power," according to the MEGA leaders.

