Volunteer for Palestine -- keep the flame of hope

Many of us (including thousands receiving this) have been active writing, speaking, going to protests, and helping on the ground via donations of time and money. It does make a difference for our planet not just for Palesine (continuing colonization and genocide here leads to a global war that we cannot survive a a civilization). Please keep acting in building capacity for resilience (sumud). As you know also the destruction spread from Gaza to the West Bank (here), Yemen, and Lebanon. Yet,

"Across history, in the face of brutal systemic violence, people have always fought for freedom and the right to love - each other, the land, their diverse cultures, & ancestors. Communities have dismantled empires. It took generations of unyielding resistance. It took a lot of faith, conviction, and belief in a free future. It took decades & often centuries of work but people freed themselves. They always have. What can we learn from them?.. Hope is not a feeling generated by an individual from within. Hope is a flame intentionally co-created in community that then permeates & passes through us all-- Dr. Ayesha Khan

We continue building and growing communities on the ground. Here at the Palestine Institute for biodiversity and Sustainability (Bethlehem University, Palestine) as we celebrate 10 years of amazing accomplishments with your support (video booklet) we are embarking on even bigger programs with new construction and bigger steps in research, education, conservation, and community service. This can and will happen with your support. Check out our facebook page for current activities and new plans. With our colleagues in Gaza we even plan a similar institute in the Gaza Strip! As you see above accomplishments in ten years since founding, imagine them being done in the Gaza strip and elsewhere (Lebanon next). Here is just one paper showing what we were able to do with one project (among >70 projects) here in the West Bank: Qumsiyeh, M. B., McHugh, C., Shaheen, S., & Najajrah, M. H. (2024). Bio-cultural landscape and eco-friendly agriculture in Al-Arqoub, South Jerusalem, Palestine. Agroecology and Sustainable Food Systems, 48(10), 1489-1513.

And here is a video of a talk about animals in Palestine and issues of relationship of colonization to ecocide (as an example of hundreds of such talks given)

How can you help Palestine?

See and volunteer.

You can also volunteer remotely in any of these areas for our institute that has a vision of sustainable human and natural communities:

Graphic design

Interior design (for new exhibits)

Garden design

Fundraising

Public relations/networking

Writing and/or editing material for institute

Research (many areas are available from environmental justice to climate change to anthropology to history to cultural heritage to decolonization to fauna, flora, habitats, ecology etc)

Spreading the word

Inviting us to speak online or in person

See our upcoming speaking tour in Ireland, UK, and US tentative schedule here.

Please write to us at info@palestinenature.org

And we welcome all donations of all sizes

Stay Humane and keep the flame of Palestine and hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French