 
Login/Register Login | Register
195 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 7 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/1/24

Volunteer for Palestine -- keep the flame of hope

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

Many of us (including thousands receiving this) have been active writing, speaking, going to protests, and helping on the ground via donations of time and money. It does make a difference for our planet not just for Palesine (continuing colonization and genocide here leads to a global war that we cannot survive a a civilization). Please keep acting in building capacity for resilience (sumud). As you know also the destruction spread from Gaza to the West Bank (here), Yemen, and Lebanon. Yet,

"Across history, in the face of brutal systemic violence, people have always fought for freedom and the right to love - each other, the land, their diverse cultures, & ancestors. Communities have dismantled empires. It took generations of unyielding resistance. It took a lot of faith, conviction, and belief in a free future. It took decades & often centuries of work but people freed themselves. They always have. What can we learn from them?.. Hope is not a feeling generated by an individual from within. Hope is a flame intentionally co-created in community that then permeates & passes through us all-- Dr. Ayesha Khan

We continue building and growing communities on the ground. Here at the Palestine Institute for biodiversity and Sustainability (Bethlehem University, Palestine) as we celebrate 10 years of amazing accomplishments with your support (video booklet) we are embarking on even bigger programs with new construction and bigger steps in research, education, conservation, and community service. This can and will happen with your support. Check out our facebook page for current activities and new plans. With our colleagues in Gaza we even plan a similar institute in the Gaza Strip! As you see above accomplishments in ten years since founding, imagine them being done in the Gaza strip and elsewhere (Lebanon next). Here is just one paper showing what we were able to do with one project (among >70 projects) here in the West Bank: Qumsiyeh, M. B., McHugh, C., Shaheen, S., & Najajrah, M. H. (2024). Bio-cultural landscape and eco-friendly agriculture in Al-Arqoub, South Jerusalem, Palestine. Agroecology and Sustainable Food Systems, 48(10), 1489-1513.

And here is a video of a talk about animals in Palestine and issues of relationship of colonization to ecocide (as an example of hundreds of such talks given)

How can you help Palestine?

See and volunteer.

You can also volunteer remotely in any of these areas for our institute that has a vision of sustainable human and natural communities:

  • Graphic design
  • Interior design (for new exhibits)
  • Garden design
  • Fundraising
  • Public relations/networking
  • Writing and/or editing material for institute
  • Research (many areas are available from environmental justice to climate change to anthropology to history to cultural heritage to decolonization to fauna, flora, habitats, ecology etc)
  • Spreading the word
  • Inviting us to speak online or in person

See our upcoming speaking tour in Ireland, UK, and US tentative schedule here.

Please write to us at info@palestinenature.org

And we welcome all donations of all sizes

Stay Humane and keep the flame of Palestine and hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Genocide, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Reports from Palestine"

Plethora of damning reports and more (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/02/2024
It's when things seem worst that you must not quit (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 10/24/2024
Urgent: PLEASE end Extermination campaign (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 10/23/2024
View All 114 Articles in "Reports from Palestine"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Abrogation

COVID19 Solved! "If we didn't do any testing, we would have very few cases." - DJT

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend