Viva Palestine and more

Never in history has humanity had as much ability to exchange and for each of us to taste and get immersed in cultures of people from around the world. Yet, the old inhibitions and fears get a hold of so many. A minority venture beyond their cocoon to deeply know other societies. Even fewer go to complete immersion by intermarriage, living in other societies. The number of children being raised in multicultural surroundings is increasing. And a global awakening driven by the lack of ability of elites to control the message is spreading. More humans are moved by love, life, death, suffering, and injustice. This is posing a grave danger to colonialism, Zionism, and other forms of racism. Millions are mobilizing each acting in their own capacity and their own skills. The resistance is growing. The most common chant in the ongoing demonstrations to end the genocide in Gaza strip and decolonize our world: We will not stop. We will not rest. disclose, divest. We will not stop. We will not rest. disclose, divest. Here in occupied Betlehem, we meet people of all backgrounds who came to visit and say hello to us upon return from Australia and Aotearoa (New Zealand) and we had to answer hundreds of emails from those interested in our work. We welcome you to visit.

