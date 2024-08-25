Virtual tours and life instructions

We produced two videos during the lockdown for the pandemic as people could not come to our museum. Now that we have the predictable outcome of war (from colonialism) it is worth sharing them again for those who cannot come visit us
(written in November but still relevant) Are we being duped to focus only on Gaza suffering?
There is a little book I had for many years called Lifes little instruction book: 511 suggestions, observations, and reminders on how to live a happy and rewarding life. I was browsing it again. Obviously many things I may not agree with like once in your life own a convertible (car). But there are many good ones. Here is a selection I share with you:
1-Admit your mistakes
2-Be forgiving of yourself and others
3-Say thank you a lot
4-Never give-up on anybody. Miracles happen everyday
5-Never deprive someone of hope. It might be all they have
6-Teach some kind of class or workshop
7-Show respect for teachers
8-Praise in public, criticize in private
9-Stop blaming others. Take responsibility for every area of your life
10-Clean and floss your teeth
11-Think big thoughts but relish small pleasures
12-Learn to listen, opportunity sometimes knocks very softly
13-Have some knowledge (and respect) for three religions other than your own
14-Be enthusiastic about the success of others
15-Dont be afraid to say these things: I dont know, I made a mistake, I need help. I am sorry
16-Dont use time or words carelessly-neither can be retrieved
17-Dont trust politicians
18-Do plant trees
19-Do wash your hands
20-Do more than is expected
21-Keep good company
22-Keep a daily journal
23-Keep your promises
24-Keep secrets
25-Have impeccable manners
26-Be original
27-Be neat
28-Be kinder than necessary
29-Be best friend to your wife/husband/partners
30-Be courteous to everyone
31-Be a self-starter
32-Be loyal
33-Look for opportunities to make people feel important
34-Focus on making things better, not bigger
35-Seek opportunities, not security. Remember that a boat in harbor is safe but in time its bottom will rot.
36-Take charge of your attitude. Dont let someone else choose it for you
37-Take care f your reputation- it is your most valuable asset
38-Know when to keep silent, know when to speak out-Live your life as an exclamation, not an explanation
39-reduce, reuse, recycle
40-Show respect for all living things
41-Commit yourself to constant self-improvement
42-Become the most positive and enthusiastic person you know
43-Never underestimate the power of a kind word or deed
44-Never ever give up
45-Watch for big problems, they disguise big opportunities
Suicidal empire
Stay Human and keep Palestine alive
Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute French