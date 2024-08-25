Virtual tours and life instructions

We produced two videos during the lockdown for the pandemic as people could not come to our museum. Now that we have the predictable outcome of war (from colonialism) it is worth sharing them again for those who cannot come visit us

(written in November but still relevant) Are we being duped to focus only on Gaza suffering?

There is a little book I had for many years called Lifes little instruction book: 511 suggestions, observations, and reminders on how to live a happy and rewarding life. I was browsing it again. Obviously many things I may not agree with like once in your life own a convertible (car). But there are many good ones. Here is a selection I share with you:

1-Admit your mistakes

2-Be forgiving of yourself and others

3-Say thank you a lot

4-Never give-up on anybody. Miracles happen everyday

5-Never deprive someone of hope. It might be all they have

6-Teach some kind of class or workshop

7-Show respect for teachers

8-Praise in public, criticize in private

9-Stop blaming others. Take responsibility for every area of your life

10-Clean and floss your teeth

11-Think big thoughts but relish small pleasures

12-Learn to listen, opportunity sometimes knocks very softly

13-Have some knowledge (and respect) for three religions other than your own

14-Be enthusiastic about the success of others

15-Dont be afraid to say these things: I dont know, I made a mistake, I need help. I am sorry

16-Dont use time or words carelessly-neither can be retrieved

17-Dont trust politicians

18-Do plant trees

19-Do wash your hands

20-Do more than is expected

21-Keep good company

22-Keep a daily journal

23-Keep your promises

24-Keep secrets

25-Have impeccable manners

26-Be original

27-Be neat

28-Be kinder than necessary

29-Be best friend to your wife/husband/partners

30-Be courteous to everyone

31-Be a self-starter

32-Be loyal

33-Look for opportunities to make people feel important

34-Focus on making things better, not bigger

35-Seek opportunities, not security. Remember that a boat in harbor is safe but in time its bottom will rot.

36-Take charge of your attitude. Dont let someone else choose it for you

37-Take care f your reputation- it is your most valuable asset

38-Know when to keep silent, know when to speak out-Live your life as an exclamation, not an explanation

39-reduce, reuse, recycle

40-Show respect for all living things

41-Commit yourself to constant self-improvement

42-Become the most positive and enthusiastic person you know

43-Never underestimate the power of a kind word or deed

44-Never ever give up

45-Watch for big problems, they disguise big opportunities

Suicidal empire

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

