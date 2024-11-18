 
Login/Register Login | Register
111 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/18/24

Virginia Mayor Calls for Ranked Choice Voting

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Meryl Ann Butler
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

Politician Phillip Jones.
Politician Phillip Jones.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: CTjay05)   Details   Source   DMCA

This Sunday's guest column for the Virginian-Pilot, Time for Virginia to Embrace Ranked Choice Voting. reprinted in the PilotOnline digital Edition was written by mayor of Newport News, Virginia, Phillip Jones. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and served as a Marine Corps infantry officer before earning his master's degrees in business and public policy from Harvard University. Born in 1989, he is youngest elected mayor of Newport News.

Though the 2024 elections held the nation in suspense, the results confirmed what we already knew: Our country is divided between two warring parties that each draw votes from roughly half the people. Amid such deep divisions, it's tempting to conclude that Americans can't agree on anything, but the truth is we share common ground on a wide range of issues. The vast majority of voters support popular proposals on core issues such as job training and health care. So why don't we see candidates emerge who can bridge the divide and unite voters around priorities they already share?

The answer lies in a simple but overlooked feature of American elections. In most of our elections, voters can only support one candidate -- no matter how many candidates run. That simple principle may sound sensible, but it poses a challenging risk. If a new candidate enters a race and attempts to bridge the gap between the frontrunners, the entrant risks dividing the voters and tipping the race toward a candidate they like least. The vote-splitting problem only gets worse as more candidates run. The wider the field, the fewer votes the winner may need to come out ahead.

As a result, winners in multi-candidate races often emerge without support from the majority of voters. Richmond, Roanoke, Winchester and Virginia Beach all elected mayors this year in wide-field races with a winner who earned less than half the votes. In my own four-way race for mayor of Newport News in 2022, I won with 40% of the votes, which means nearly 60% of the voters supported someone else. Though I'm proud to serve our city, I'd much rather build a winning coalition from a broader range of residents.

There's a practical solution to the vote-splitting problem, and it's called ranked-choice voting. In a ranked-choice election, you don't just vote for one candidate. You get to rank the candidates in the order that you like them -- your first choice, second choice, third choice and so on. The ballots are then tallied in an instant runoff, where the last-place finisher is eliminated in each round, and their supporters' votes transfer to the next choice on their ballots. The instant runoff continues until the top candidate emerges with majority support. In the process, voters get the freedom to express how they feel about all the options -- without fear of wasting their votes -- and candidates get rewarded for building coalitions around the issues that matter most, so we all get elected leaders who better reflect the wide range of people they serve.

Given the benefits of ranked-choice voting, communities across the country are making the switch. Arlington used ranked choice to elect its county board this fall, and Charlottesville will use ranked choice to elect its city council next year. They're joining more than 50 communities nationwide that already hold ranked-choice elections, from major cities such as New York, Minneapolis and Santa Fe, to smaller towns in Utah, Colorado and Vermont. Last week, more than 70% of Washington, D.C., voters approved a ballot measure to adopt ranked choice for their elections, too.

Exit polls from ranked-choice elections consistently show that voters understand the new system once they see it in action, and they prefer ranked-choice ballots to the old-school, single-choice method. Turns out voters like having options and candidates who are focused more on what we have in common than divide-and-conquer games.

For now, Virginia law only permits localities to use ranked choice in elections for city council and county board, but this year's elections show it's time for the General Assembly to expand that authority to all local offices. As we look toward the next legislative session, I hope our state leaders in Richmond will support expanding ranked-choice voting and bring better elections to us all.


Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Mayor; Ranked Choice; Ranked Choice Voting; Ranked Voting; Virginia Politics; Voting Integrity, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend