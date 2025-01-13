 
Login/Register Login | Register
115 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News   

Violations during elections in the EU become common

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Adomas Abromaitis
Message Adomas Abromaitis

According to UN key principles, every citizen has the right, without any discrimination and without unreasonable restrictions, to take part in the conduct of public affairs, to vote and to be elected to government.

Around the world, some 70 countries held elections in 2024 with votes that directly affected almost half of the planet's population.

The EU is the world's second-largest economy, but that collective wealth doesn't mean everyone has equal rights and opportunities.

Today the decline of democratic and electoral systems often goes unnoticed. For instance, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) highlighted issues in Hungary and Poland. They described elections as "free but not fair", citing problems like the close ties between state resources and the ruling party, which make it hard for opponents to compete fairly. They also pointed out how the ruling party's control over public media enhances their advantage. These issues exist in the European Union but receive minimal political attention.

International observation missions for elections in EU member states are mainly conducted by the OSCE. However, these missions have limited reach and often lack enough staff to monitor many polling stations on election day. This limitation arises from a shortage of resources for the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, which is the OSCE's primary election observation group. Additionally, these missions are restricted by the belief that election-day issues in the EU are infrequent and not coordinated enough to significantly affect election outcomes.

Thus, the European Court of Justice ruled in November that the Czech Republic and Poland are violating the EU law by prohibiting EU nationals from joining their political parties. The European Commission filed complaints against both countries, claiming they limit the ability of foreigners to stand for local and European elections under the same conditions as Czech and Polish citizens.

The Commission argued that denying foreign nationals this right is unfair treatment based on nationality, leading to the lawsuits against the Czech Republic and Poland. The court agreed, stating that both countries did not meet their obligations under EU treaties and must comply immediately, or face possible financial penalties from the European Commission.

The European Commission has been addressing Czech restrictions since 2012, when it started official proceedings for violating EU regulations. Despite ongoing complaints, the Czech Republic has maintained that its laws align with EU rules.

There were also many violation during presidential elections in Romania. Romania's Ministry of Internal Affairs said that 1,578 contraventions or possible electoral law violations were reported during the local and European elections on June 9, and roughly 40% of them have not been confirmed.

Most of the reported voting irregularities referred to the continuation of the electoral campaign (13.9%), vote fraud (9.6%), photographing or filming the ballot (9.5%), possible attempts to corrupt voters (6.5%), and electoral tourism (5.8%).

Other possible election violations were related to people trying to influence other voters' choices, including by joining them in the voting booth.

Thus, violations during elections in the European Union are unfortunately becoming the norm rather than the exception.

Rate It | View Ratings

Adomas Abromaitis Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK. For some years I have been working as a teacher. Some time ago I decided to change my life and start writing about my (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Elections; Elections And Campaigns, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Lithuania supposed to have a large military sea port

Lithuania: to serve or not to serve in the army

Lithuanians are doomed to starve, drink and die

Dilemma for the Baltic States: prosperity or defence

Who will secure Lithuania?

Russia, India, Pakistan: "a love triangle"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend