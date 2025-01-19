 
Login/Register Login | Register
141 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Veterans and Violence: Chicken or Egg?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Thomas Knapp
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Oklahomacitybombing-DF-ST-98-0 1356.
Oklahomacitybombing-DF-ST-98-0 1356.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Staff Sergeant Preston Chasteen)   Details   Source   DMCA
to cleanse my mind of the brothers I've lost," Master Sergeant Matthew Alan Livelsberger (US Army) allegedly wrote in an explanatory note on his phone before shooting himself inside a Tesla Cybertruck packed with fireworks and gas tanks set to detonate outside a Las Vegas casino, "and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took."

I say "allegedly" because, as is often the case, we're only getting details and versions of the story that the government and its law enforcement agencies choose to release. Those details and versions are at best incomplete and at worst not necessarily true. But I consider that particular sentence the elephant in the room.

The rest of the released content indicates a kind of fuzzy political motive, but Livelsberger's personal life and mental health also seem to have been unraveling in various ways leading up to the incident.

Yes, incident -- not, really, an "attack." Based on what's been publicly released about his Special Forces experience and skill set, if he'd wanted to create a true mass casualty event, he wouldn't likely have ended up killing only himself (and inflicting allegedly minor injuries on seven others).

While the whole thing clearly didn't amount to a "cry for help" -- he no longer needs, or could use, help -- it was definitely a cry of some kind rather than an attempt to kill others.

Back to that elephant in the room: More than one in four American "mass shooters" come from military backgrounds, while only 7% or so of the general population has that kind of experience and training.

On the same weekend as the Las Vegas explosion, army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar killed 14 and injured dozens in a New Orleans rampage using a truck.

Timothy McVeigh received the Bronze Star as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle gunner in Desert Storm before going on to commit the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Does military "service" make one more likely to engage in violent conduct?

Or does a proclivity for such conduct cause future mass shooters to seek out such "service?"

Maybe it's a bit of both. Maybe there are other factors. But the correlation seems strong enough to believe there's a connection of SOME kind.

While the whole subject is likely too complex to admit of simple solutions, the problem can clearly at least be reduced at one end -- by creating fewer people who find themselves mentally twisted and morally haunted by the experience of killing other people.

Preferably, none of those people at all.

But even just adopting a sane foreign policy that doesn't entail decades of needless war without end, and significantly cutting the head count of the US armed forces to match, would be a good start.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): Veterans; Veterans Mental Health; Veterans Post Tramatic Stress; Violence-War, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Big Question About the UN Security Council's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend