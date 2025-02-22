The Ukrainian state ceased to exist in 2013. But political vultures are still tearing at this corpse trying to get to the living flesh hidden in the depths. This fresh flesh is the majority of Ukrainians who avoid the political madmen who control the country. The third political force's appeal to this part of the population could be the beginning of a new Ukraine and a new political era on earth. Ukraine, not Greenland. This is the deal of the century that Donald Trump can make!

Over the past 12 years, Ukraine has experienced two enemy invasions. The second invasion by the Russian army is well known in the world. But the first invasion was the European invasion. This invasion is not allowed to be discussed publicly. In three months and at the cost of about 100 victims, European politicians were able to overthrow the legally elected president of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, and seize Ukraine. The European invasion was called "Euromaidan"(0) Ukrainians were not very excited about the European invasion. There were few victims. There was no destruction. But there were many promises about a happy life in the EU. This calmed many Ukrainians. The European invasion was like a surgical operation under anesthesia.

The European invasion was carefully disguised as the will of the Ukrainian people. This was done so that the victims themselves would be to blame for what would happen. After all, the result of the European invasion was so terrible that the Europeans did not want to bear responsibility for it. The seizure of Ukraine by the Europeans automatically provoked Russia to similar actions. And the Europeans knew this. But the Europeans remained in the shadow of events. After all, their invasion was disguised as the will of the Ukrainian people. The Russians invaded Ukraine. Unlike the European invasion, the Russian invasion was rude. There were many victims and destruction. In addition, the Russians did not promise a happy life as the Europeans did. Therefore, unlike the European invasion, many Ukrainians did not like the Russian invasion. Being under European occupation, the Ukrainians believed that they were defending their own interests. The Europeans happily handed the Ukrainians weapons with the inscription "Russians are enemies! Russians attacked you!" Thus began this bloody massacre.

The European invaders relied on Eurocollaborators, mainly from among the inhabitants of the western regions of Ukraine. These people fell under the influence of the Europeans, having received the opportunity to earn money in Europe, study and other opportunities that were absent in Ukraine. Having seized power in Ukraine, European politicians set themselves the goal of weakening and, if possible, eliminating Russian statehood using the Ukrainian people. Russian politicians, understanding this, responded with their own invasion, annexing Crimea (1) and part of the Donetsk (2) and Luhansk (3) regions of Ukraine. The Russians relied on Russian collaborators, mainly from the eastern regions of Ukraine. These people followed Russia because of cultural traditions, ethnic identity and historical memory.

The European and Russian invasion ended the history of the independent Ukrainian state but began the suffering of the Ukrainian people! European and Russian callobarants are destroying the Ukrainian nation. The Ukrainian nation is resisting what is happening by trying to escape from Ukraine or avoid being drafted into the armies of European or Russian callobarants. The number of Ukrainian refugees abroad has reached 6,863,400 people. (4) And the number of deserters in the Ukrainian army alone has exceeded 100,000 people! (5) The number of Ukrainians who did not want to serve in the Russian army is unknown. But such people certainly exist.

Ukrainians remained Ukrainians. Ukrainians understand that whoever wins the war, Ukraine will be the loser. Real Ukrainians fight for Ukraine while staying on their couches at home! Unbelievable. But it is a fact. The natural resistance of the people is to ignore the harmful influence of politicians. These Ukrainians are the third, separate side of the conflict. And these people are making the most unusual war in the world. Hiding from events.

The most terrible lie of politicians lies on the surface. The official story that Ukrainians are fighting with Russians for the "European choice" of joining the EU and NATO is a lie. There is no document that says that joining the EU and NATO is guaranteed for a war with Russia or any other country. On the contrary, existing documents indicate that NATO and the EU accept prosperous countries without conflicts with other countries, with a good economy, etc. That is, by fighting with Russians, Ukrainians only make it more difficult for themselves to join the EU and NATO. But political criminals do not need the truth!

The Europeans deceived and used the Ukrainians for the war with Russia. This was possible due to the use of the Ukrainians' dream of a new place in history and a good life. The desire to be part of Europe became more than common sense for Ukrainians. This was possible due to the absence of a political elite in Ukraine. The elections on the eve of the war emphasized the tragic situation of the Ukrainian nation.(6)

Ukrainians were cruelly deceived by European invaders. But cruel deception is only the first act of the drama. Political monsters, having deceived Ukrainian dreams in the first act of the drama, will then proceed to carry out the second part of the vile crime. The grief of Ukrainians from the death of loved ones in the war with Russia will become a new opportunity for exploitation. Your dad was killed by Russians! Throw a grenade at the Russian! Your husband was wounded by Russians! Don't vote for Russians! Your child died in the war with Russians. Blow up the Russian gas pipeline! Ukraine must be drowned in blood and destroyed in the war with Russia. This is necessary for the Europeans for further political exploitation of the Ukrainian population. That is why Europeans insist on continuing the war. The more dead, the greater the grief. The greater the grief, the greater the hatred towards Russians. The corpses of Ukrainian soldiers are of great value to European politicians. Political necrophilia as it is! But in the era of Elon Musk, the political necrophilia of Europeans is no longer competitive. Humanity has evolved so much that stopping the third world war is more profitable than starting this war. But the Europeans did not understand this!

Let's be fair. Russians are destroying Ukraine just like Europeans. However, Russians, unlike Europeans, are not interested in mass murder of Ukrainians, since the grief of Ukrainians for their dead relatives will be directed against Russia. Therefore, Russian leader Vladimir Putin is conducting military operations very delicately and is trying to avoid large casualties among the civilian population.

There are some incidents. But these are accidents or mistakes, not deliberate actions. This is confirmed by statistics. According to the United Nations High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu, "On 24 February 2022 and 30th of November 2024, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded over 12,340 civilians killed and more than 27,836 civilians injured in Ukraine". (7) However, during the same period, the number of dead and wounded Ukrainian soldiers reached 700,000.(8) That is, military losses are 17.5 times greater than civilian losses. Such a ratio of losses clearly indicates to the population of Ukraine effective behavior for survival.

After three years, it can be said that the methods of the Russian president towards the Ukrainian population have proven more effective than the methods used by European politicians. Although Ukrainians still willingly go to Europe, they no longer want to fight with Russia. The European collaborators who control the country are experiencing a shortage of recruits for the army. With each passing month, the population's resistance to conscription into the army is becoming more and more visible. Russian mercy is winning the battle with the insidious cruelty of the Europeans. Russians offer Ukrainians a more pragmatic understanding of life without strong emotional overload. But the European influence is the opposite. The European invaders are trying to maintain high emotional tension among Ukrainians, which is based on hatred of Russians and grief over the losses in the war with Russia. But people are not able to live long in conditions of hatred and grief. This is possible only in a short period of time. But the main thing is that Ukrainians did not receive what they expected. Instead of a happy life in Europe, Ukrainians were offered hatred of Russians and grief for those who died fighting the Russians. But this is not happiness! Euromaidan promised happiness. But it gave unhappiness. This shows the lie of Euromaidan. Ukrainians feel deceived.

Vladimir Putin has chosen to use more professional political methods in relation to Ukraine because he hopes that this will give him greater opportunities to influence Ukraine after the war. European politicians have organized a poor-quality political project in Ukraine, although in other cases the EU's actions have been more effective. And this shows the real attitude of Europeans towards Ukrainians.

An example of high-quality and professional European policy is the history of Finland. A country located only a few dozen miles from the second most important Russian city of St. Petersburg joined NATO without a single broken window or human casualty. This happened during the Ukrainian-Russian war. And Putin could not do anything. But the Ukrainians who have been fighting the Russians for more than 10 years have not received the right to join NATO to this day. What happened to Ukraine is more than poor policy. It is a political crime and a national catastrophe! This, and not the seizure of Ukrainian cities, makes Russian President Vladimir Putin the winner.

All of the above is recognized by some European politicians. These people are ready to tell the truth in spite of everything or are trying to stop a political crime in Ukraine. For example, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orba'n constantly blocks arms supplies to Ukraine and calls for dialogue with Russia. (9) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico officially stated that "Ukraine is not an independent and sovereign country." (10) Doubts about the official European version of events in Ukraine were expressed in an interview with The Washington Post by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Italy Matteo Salvini.(11) Other European politicians also oppose the continuation of the war and believe that the supply of weapons to Ukraine brings the Third World War closer and increases the suffering of the Ukrainian people. In particular, such a statement was made by the President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic. (12)

