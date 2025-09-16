Using the Work of Walter Ong and of Robert Moore to Discuss President Trump's Authoritarianism

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) September 12, 2025: In the present wide-ranging 2,624-word OEN article, I use the work of the American Jesuit media ecology theorist Walter Ong (1912-2003; Ph.D. in English, Harvard University, 1955) of saint Louis University and of the Jungian psychological theorist Robert Moore (1942-2016; Ph.D. in psychology and religion, University of Chicago, 1975) of the Chicago Theological Seminary to interpret President Donald Trumps authoritarianism.

Now, in my award-winning book Walter Ongs Contributions to Cultural Studies; The Phenomenology of the Word and I-Thou Communication Hampton Press, 2000), I have surveyed Ongs life and eleven of his books and selected articles. My book received the Marshall McLuhan Award for Outstanding Book in the Field of Media Ecology, conferred by the Media Ecology Association on June 15, 2001.

For a briefly annotated bibliography of Ongs 400 or so distinct publications (not counting translations or reprintings as distinct publications, see Thomas M. Walshs Walter J. Ong, S.J.: A Bibliography 1929-2006 in the anthology Language, Culture, and Identity: The Legacy of Walter J. Ong, S.J., edited by Sara van den Berg and Thomas M. Walsh of Saint Louis University (Hampton Press, 2011, pp. 185-245).

Now, with Douglas Gillette as his co-author, the Jungian psychological theorist Robert Moore, mentioned above, a series of five accessible self-help books in the early 1990s about the four masculine archetypes of maturity in the human psyche, and their accompanying eight bipolar shadow forms:

(1) King, Warrior, Magician, Lover: Rediscovering the Archetypes of the Mature Masculine (HarperSanFrancisco/ HarperCollins, 1990);

(2) The King Within: Accessing the King [Archetype] in the Male Psyche (William Morrow, 1992a);

(3) The Warrior Within: Accessing the Knight [Archetype] in the Male Psyche (William Morrow, 1992b);

(4) The Magician Within: Accessing the Shaman [Archetype] in the Male Psyche (William Morrow, 1993a);

(5) The Lover Within: Accessing the Lover [Archetype] in the Male Psyche (William Morrow, 1993b).

But also see the revised and expanded edition of The King Within: Accessing the King [Archetype] in the Male Psyche (Exploration Press, 2007).

In any event, in Robert Moores complete theory of the archetypes of maturity in the human psyche, he posits four feminine archetypes of maturity:

(1) the Queen archetype of maturity in the human psyche;

(2) the feminine Warrior/Knight archetype of maturity in the human psyche;

(3) the feminine Magician/Shaman archetype of maturity in the human psyche;

