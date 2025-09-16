 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 9/16/25  

Using the Work of Walter Ong and of Robert Moore to Discuss President Trump's Authoritarianism

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)   No comments

Thomas Farrell
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

Donald Trump Signs The Pledge
Donald Trump Signs The Pledge
(Image by Michael Vadon from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) September 12, 2025: In the present wide-ranging 2,624-word OEN article, I use the work of the American Jesuit media ecology theorist Walter Ong (1912-2003; Ph.D. in English, Harvard University, 1955) of saint Louis University and of the Jungian psychological theorist Robert Moore (1942-2016; Ph.D. in psychology and religion, University of Chicago, 1975) of the Chicago Theological Seminary to interpret President Donald Trumps authoritarianism.

Now, in my award-winning book Walter Ongs Contributions to Cultural Studies; The Phenomenology of the Word and I-Thou Communication Hampton Press, 2000), I have surveyed Ongs life and eleven of his books and selected articles. My book received the Marshall McLuhan Award for Outstanding Book in the Field of Media Ecology, conferred by the Media Ecology Association on June 15, 2001.

For a briefly annotated bibliography of Ongs 400 or so distinct publications (not counting translations or reprintings as distinct publications, see Thomas M. Walshs Walter J. Ong, S.J.: A Bibliography 1929-2006 in the anthology Language, Culture, and Identity: The Legacy of Walter J. Ong, S.J., edited by Sara van den Berg and Thomas M. Walsh of Saint Louis University (Hampton Press, 2011, pp. 185-245).

Now, with Douglas Gillette as his co-author, the Jungian psychological theorist Robert Moore, mentioned above, a series of five accessible self-help books in the early 1990s about the four masculine archetypes of maturity in the human psyche, and their accompanying eight bipolar shadow forms:

(1) King, Warrior, Magician, Lover: Rediscovering the Archetypes of the Mature Masculine (HarperSanFrancisco/ HarperCollins, 1990);

(2) The King Within: Accessing the King [Archetype] in the Male Psyche (William Morrow, 1992a);

(3) The Warrior Within: Accessing the Knight [Archetype] in the Male Psyche (William Morrow, 1992b);

(4) The Magician Within: Accessing the Shaman [Archetype] in the Male Psyche (William Morrow, 1993a);

(5) The Lover Within: Accessing the Lover [Archetype] in the Male Psyche (William Morrow, 1993b).

But also see the revised and expanded edition of The King Within: Accessing the King [Archetype] in the Male Psyche (Exploration Press, 2007).

In any event, in Robert Moores complete theory of the archetypes of maturity in the human psyche, he posits four feminine archetypes of maturity:

(1) the Queen archetype of maturity in the human psyche;

(2) the feminine Warrior/Knight archetype of maturity in the human psyche;

(3) the feminine Magician/Shaman archetype of maturity in the human psyche;

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Authoritarianism; Jesuits; Jungian Psychology; President Trump; President Trump; Psychology; Trump, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

Celebrating Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend