Urgent Time For Shadow Employment Stats

Trump unveils unverified economic data after firing head of labor statistics bureau President Trump presented new unverified economic data in the Oval Office. This comes after the firing of his Bureau of Labor ...
Now that President Trump has fired the legitimate government employee who generated monthly labor statistics, there are two possibilities. First, the lackey he has appointed will generate this statistics that Trump wants him to. Or second, the possibility is being raised that monthly reports of employment will be discontinued.

Either way, it is essential that a shadow employment assessment be made. I'm certain that it can be done better with much more useful information than has been offered in the past. And actually, shadow statistics and data projects should be set up for every agency reporting corruptible information.

So I went to AI and I asked some questions. First, I asked what resources and organization could be organized to come up with an alternative employment figures each month. It gave an answer that assume that access to other government data would be available. Then I realized, what if Trump blocks access to government figures. And I got an answer. Then I realized that some of these were businesses that could probably be easily intimidated by Trump's bullying. So I asked How could a set of figures be derived if some major private companies refuse to participate because of their fear of what Trump would do to punish them. And I got an answer. It is doable. It could take the support of some international parties. And it will not be the same. But it could end up being much better. Privatization of information And data analysis of statistics makes sense. If the data released by Trump's government is not trustworthy because it can and is likely to be manipulated by Trump.

Then I asked,

Are there existing alternative employment estimation systems or organizations or processes already in effect that can be checked and tapped? For example, are there any left-wing think tanks for economic organizations or individual economists who are doing this?

I got a reply.

My next step is to do some analog research to find out what's actually being done. It would be amazing if, for once, the left actually was first to come up with something that the media could grab onto, before the right wing and it's massive policy promotion and persuasion infrastructure, probably led by the heritage Foundation.

This is the kind of thing, putting together a collection of organizations, getting them to work together that a progressive policy development and promotion, media, leadership, pipeline, infrastructure ecosystem, and nervous system would be on top of this already if it existed.

Until someone shows me that such a progressive nervous system already exists, I'll continue to working on the Arc of Justice Alliance project to create one.

If the normal government labor statistics organization stops issuing monthly employment reports, how can others figure out monthly employment?

If the government stopped issuing its regular monthly employment reports (like the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report), others could still estimate monthly employment using alternative data sources and statistical modeling.

Here are the main ways they could do it:

1. Private payroll processor data

ADP already publishes a National Employment Report using anonymized payroll records from millions of U.S. employees.

Other payroll companies like Paychex, Intuit (QuickBooks Payroll), or Gusto could provide similar aggregated data.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

